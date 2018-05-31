Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bad parking ‘putting lives at risk’, firefighters say

PUBLISHED: 13:22 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 21 August 2018

Residents have been warned bad parking may be obstructing the work of firefighters. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Residents have been warned bad parking may be obstructing the work of firefighters. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Inconsiderate parking is preventing firefighters from reaching emergencies or vital water supplies – putting lives at risk.

Residents have been warned bad parking may be obstructing the work of firefighters. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEResidents have been warned bad parking may be obstructing the work of firefighters. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

That is the claim of Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, which has hit out at double parking, parking on junctions and people who leave their cars over fire hydrants.

Station manager Martyn Hare said: “When we are called to an emergency we want to get there as quickly as possible, but so often we are delayed because we can’t get our fire engine through roads blocked with cars.

“We have to either slow down to get through small gaps or turn around and find a different route.

“All this adds vital minutes to our journey, which can be the difference between life and death.

Residents have been warned bad parking may be obstructing the work of firefighters. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEResidents have been warned bad parking may be obstructing the work of firefighters. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

“People are also parking over fire hydrants which means our nearest supply of water is blocked and the next nearest hydrant could be several roads away.

“In the event of a fire, it is paramount that firefighters have access to water supplies quickly and there is no delay in getting our water supply established.

“We appreciate that people want to park outside their homes and aren’t doing it deliberately, but they have to help us help them.

“We are asking residents to consider whether their parking could be putting lives at risk”.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has approximately 33,000 fire hydrants spread throughout the county, which are installed underground and visible by a yellow plastic indicator plate with a black H symbol.

They can also be identified by a yellow concrete marker.

Firefighters connect a standpipe to the hydrant to give them instant access to water in emergencies.

A dedicated team of hydrant examiners test and maintain each hydrant to ensure availability in case of an emergency.

They are currently out testing fire hydrants every day and reporting any that are damaged or inaccessible.

Under the Fire and Rescue Services Act Section 42 it is illegal to obstruct a fire hydrant. This includes parking over or too near to a fire hydrant.

Anyone found to be obstructing a fire hydrant can be convicted and be fined £500.

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

Yesterday, 20:58 Amy Gibbons
The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Police and border force officials are believed to be searching property for a number of illegal immigrants in the Woolverstone area.

Funding approved for new Suffolk business park

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
CGI images of the new Atex Park development. Picture: Atex Developments Ltd

Work is under way to develop a new business park in Stowmarket, helped by loan funding of £630,000 from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

RAF team to flip tractor tyre 5km to help man’s fight for life

Yesterday, 22:21 Andrew Papworth
A team of five girls from RAF Honington will be taking on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre over the course of 5km. The team of girls have taken on this challenge to aid serviceman Jordan Brown and his young family, in their fight against Mr Brown’s terminal, inoperable brain tumour. Picture: LARA KLOS

Five girls are to take on the gruelling challenge of flipping an 80kg tractor tyre across a 5km course in a bid to raise £5,000 in aid of a much-loved serviceman’s fight for life against a terminal brain tumour.

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Yesterday, 17:20 Amy Gibbons
Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People in Colchester have been assured their town is “still safe” following a hot water attack and stabbing, which took place over the weekend.

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Yesterday, 16:44 Conor Matchett
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ has denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep.

Widower who died in Woodbridge road crash named as local man Peter Grimer

Yesterday, 16:43 Amy Gibbons
The fatal collision happened at the junction between St John's Hill and Castle Street in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 90-year-old widower who died after a road collision in Woodbridge has been named by police as Peter Grimer.

Road blocked after car crashes into lamppost near Beccles

Yesterday, 17:42 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on Hillside Avenue in Worlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An ambulance has been called to the scene of single vehicle collision in Worlingham.

Most read

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

Breaking News: Police searching for illegal immigrants in Woolverstone area

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Ratings: Player grades from Town’s disappointing Derby defeat

Trevoh Chalobah maintains it wasn't him at Derby Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester councillor insists town is ‘safe’ as two released on bail following double attack

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

DJ denies touching woman sexually while she slept, court hears

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24