Two people left homeless after severe Chelmsford house fire

Three fire engines attended the blaze near Chelmer Village. Picture: PHIL KING Archant

Two people have been left homeless following a devastating two-storey house fire in Chelmsford.

Responding to calls at around 6.30pm, three engines were sent to the address in Woodroffe Close to discover that the property was completely alight.

The fire was under control around 7pm, with crews using thermal imaging cameras to find remaining hot-spots within the house.

The damage to the hose is so extensive that the two residents have been left homeless and are being supported by the Red Cross.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place.