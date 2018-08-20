Video

GCSE Results Day 2018: Latest news, pictures and video as Essex pupils find out their grades

The big day has arrived – and thousands of pupils across north Essex, including schools in Tendring, Colchester and Braintree are finding out their GCSE grades.

We’ll be bringing you live news, pictures and video from Essex schools and colleges as the results roll in.

• This live feed will keep you updated with results, student stories and more.

Confused about the new grading system? Watch our explainer video and read our ultimate GCSE Results Day guide.

Clacton County High

Students at Clacton County High School are celebrating wonderful results. There were some stunning individual outcomes and amazing stories of success that have enabled all our students to progress onto apprenticeships, sixth form or further education.

Principal Neil Gallagher said “I am delighted for our students and their families, my congratulations go out to them all. I cannot praise the staff here at CCHS more highly for their commitment and dedication to our students.”

Colchester County High School for Girls

100% of students achieved grade 5 and above in English and maths. The school has 112 year 11 pupils.

Executive Principal Gillian Marshall said: “Our year 11 students have once again broken school records. Following on from the truly impressive results achieved by our GCSE students last year; and despite the challenges the reformed GCSE curriculum poses nationally for all schools, our students have achieved outstanding GCSE results which make us truly proud”.

Felsted School

98 students took their GCSEs of those 100% achieved a Grade 4 and 98% of those achieved a Grade 6.

Headmaster, Chris Townsend, comments: “There are some exceptional results this year, with several pupils achieving at least six GCSEs at grade 9, ten achieving a full set of 7 to 9 grades (the equivalent of A and A*) and 48% of all GCSE exams being graded at 7 to 9 (or equivalent).

Maltings Academy, Witham

This year 78% of students at Maltings Academy achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and 76% of students gained a Grade 4 or above in maths. The academy’s results compared to last year have improved by 9% for English and by 6% in maths.

Emma Baker, headteacher, said: “At a time of significant changes in education, the outcomes achieved by our students are testament to the hard work put in during the course of their studies, combined with the support invested in them from both the staff and their parents/carers.”

Manningtree High School

There were 150 students collecting their GCSE results, 22 of those got Grade 7-9 for 50% or more of their GCSES.

A spokesperson from the school said: “I am very pleased to see that our students who worked so hard have achieved the grades they deserved.”

New Rickstones Academy, Witham

There are 94 students at the academy – 59% of those achieved grade 4 or higher in English and maths and 41% achieved Grade 5 or higher.

Head of academy Damian Lee said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 cohort who have worked tirelessly to improve over the course of this academic year.

“It’s pleasing to see an improvement on last year’s results, particularly in 9 to 5 grades; this reflects the ongoing good work that has taken place over the last 18 months to improve teaching and learning and confirms the findings of our recent Ofsted inspection.”