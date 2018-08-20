Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

GCSE Results Day 2018: Latest news, pictures and video as Essex pupils find out their grades

PUBLISHED: 12:40 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:05 23 August 2018

Clacton County High School GCSE results day Picture: CLACTON HIGH SCHOOL

Clacton County High School GCSE results day Picture: CLACTON HIGH SCHOOL

Archant

The big day has arrived – and thousands of pupils across north Essex, including schools in Tendring, Colchester and Braintree are finding out their GCSE grades.

We’ll be bringing you live news, pictures and video from Essex schools and colleges as the results roll in.

• This live feed will keep you updated with results, student stories and more.

Confused about the new grading system? Watch our explainer video and read our ultimate GCSE Results Day guide.

Clacton County High

Students at Clacton County High School are celebrating wonderful results. There were some stunning individual outcomes and amazing stories of success that have enabled all our students to progress onto apprenticeships, sixth form or further education.

Principal Neil Gallagher said “I am delighted for our students and their families, my congratulations go out to them all. I cannot praise the staff here at CCHS more highly for their commitment and dedication to our students.”

Colchester County High School for Girls

100% of students achieved grade 5 and above in English and maths. The school has 112 year 11 pupils.

Executive Principal Gillian Marshall said: “Our year 11 students have once again broken school records. Following on from the truly impressive results achieved by our GCSE students last year; and despite the challenges the reformed GCSE curriculum poses nationally for all schools, our students have achieved outstanding GCSE results which make us truly proud”.

Clacton County High School GCSE results day Picture: CLACTON HIGH SCHOOLClacton County High School GCSE results day Picture: CLACTON HIGH SCHOOL

Felsted School

98 students took their GCSEs of those 100% achieved a Grade 4 and 98% of those achieved a Grade 6.

Headmaster, Chris Townsend, comments: “There are some exceptional results this year, with several pupils achieving at least six GCSEs at grade 9, ten achieving a full set of 7 to 9 grades (the equivalent of A and A*) and 48% of all GCSE exams being graded at 7 to 9 (or equivalent).

Clacton County High School GCSE results day Picture: CLACTON HIGH SCHOOLClacton County High School GCSE results day Picture: CLACTON HIGH SCHOOL

Maltings Academy, Witham

This year 78% of students at Maltings Academy achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and 76% of students gained a Grade 4 or above in maths. The academy’s results compared to last year have improved by 9% for English and by 6% in maths.

Emma Baker, headteacher, said: “At a time of significant changes in education, the outcomes achieved by our students are testament to the hard work put in during the course of their studies, combined with the support invested in them from both the staff and their parents/carers.”

Manningtree High School

There were 150 students collecting their GCSE results, 22 of those got Grade 7-9 for 50% or more of their GCSES.

A spokesperson from the school said: “I am very pleased to see that our students who worked so hard have achieved the grades they deserved.”

New Rickstones Academy, Witham

There are 94 students at the academy – 59% of those achieved grade 4 or higher in English and maths and 41% achieved Grade 5 or higher.

Head of academy Damian Lee said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 cohort who have worked tirelessly to improve over the course of this academic year.

“It’s pleasing to see an improvement on last year’s results, particularly in 9 to 5 grades; this reflects the ongoing good work that has taken place over the last 18 months to improve teaching and learning and confirms the findings of our recent Ofsted inspection.”

Four ambulance trusts, including East of England, record waiting times of more than 24 hours

5 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Stock photos of ambulances. Photo: IAN BURT

A patient in the east of England waited more than 24 hours for an ambulance, it can be revealed.

New flights from Stansted to the US

15 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stop Stansted Expansion has filed an application for a judicial review over deciding expansion plans locally Picture: STANSTED

Primera Air’s latest long-haul route from London Stansted has taken to the skies with the launch of its new five flights a week service to Washington Dulles Airport.

Live: GCSE Results Day 2018: Live updates from east Suffolk schools and colleges

17 minutes ago Katy Sandalls, Amy Gibbons and Emily Townsend
Zander Simpson, Sydnee Nicholas and Billy Pearce celebrate their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of pupils across Suffolk are finding out their long-awaited GCSE results this morning.

Updated: Man arrested after burglars attack victim with boiling water and hammer

12:43 Katy Sandalls
Essex Police have made an arrest in connect with a violent burglary in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 25-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Colchester.

Murder investigation after man found dead in Colchester home

06:56 Jake Foxford
Police are still investigating at the scene. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police are launching a murder investigation following the discovery of a dead man at a Colchester address.

Find out where you can see the Red Arrows today and tomorrow

11:19 Megan Aldous
The Red Arrows will be passing over some of East Anglia. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

With the Red Arrows heading to the Clacton Show several locations in East Anglia should be able to catch a glimpse of them.

Police still searching for man following serious assault in west Suffolk

3 minutes ago Michael Steward
Shillitoe Close in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are still searching for a man involved with a serious assault in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend.

Most read

Live: GCSE Results Day 2018: Live updates from east Suffolk schools and colleges

Zander Simpson, Sydnee Nicholas and Billy Pearce celebrate their GCSE results Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Video: GCSE Results Day 2018: Find out how west Suffolk schools performed

Students celebrate their GCSE results at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Murder investigation after man found dead in Colchester home

Police are still investigating at the scene. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video: GCSE Results Day 2018: Latest news, pictures and video as Essex pupils find out their grades

Clacton County High School GCSE results day Picture: CLACTON HIGH SCHOOL

‘You need to show that you are not scared’ - Chalobah on step-up at Ipswich

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates his first-ever senior goal for Town against Aston Villa on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24