Five Essex men arrested over growing cannabis, possessing firearms and breaching bail

Five men have been arrested after a car chase ended in a crash in Chelmsford.

Officers were called at 12.45am on Wednesday, October 24 to reports of five men acting suspiciously at a house in Wheatley Avenue, Braintree.

Cropped cannabis plants were then found at the address by police.

The suspects had left the property in a Ford Fiesta, which was then linked to a Mini Cooper.

The Mini was stopped in Great Leighs with two men inside, along with an axe.

The pair, a 28-year-old man from Maldon and a 26-year-old man from Southend, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon and going equipped for stealing.

The Fiesta was located, failed to stop for police and crashed on the Chelmer Valley Bridge in Chelmsford.

The three men inside ran towards Fifth Avenue but were stopped by police.

Officers found what they believe to be a firearm in the abandoned car.

The men aged 18, 21 and 24, all from Chelmsford, were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences

The 18-year-old was also arrested over breaching bail conditions and the 24-year-old over the possession of drugs.

All five remain in custody for questioning.

Contact Braintree CID on 101 quoting incident 27 of October 24.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org