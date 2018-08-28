Man with life-changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times
PUBLISHED: 15:22 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 01 November 2018
Archant
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing that has left a man with life-changing injuries.
The stabbing happened shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday in Mandeville Road, Marks Tey near Colchester.
The wounded man had been stabbed several times and was taken for treatment for what have been described as life-changing injuries.
A cordon has been placed around the area and officers are appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything, have any CCTV, were driving in the area or have dash cam footage to call them on 101 quoting incident 1629 of October 31.