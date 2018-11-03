Essex Police hunt Braintree man wanted in connection to assault and theft

Police are appealing for information in their search for Lewis Steward, 26, from Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Essex Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a breach of court order, assault, criminal damage and theft.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Lewis Steward, 26, from Braintree.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “He is wanted in connection with breach of a court order, assault, criminal damage and theft.”

If you know where he is or have any information that could assist officers in their investigation contact PC Madeleine Trevillion at Braintree LPT on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org