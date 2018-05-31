Masked men threaten and assault woman during raid on her home in Clacton

Two masked men broke into a Clacton woman’s home last week and assaulted her before making off with a four-figure sum of cash and a designer watch.

Police are appealing for information about the aggravated burglary which happened at around 7.45pm on Thursday, August 16 at a house in Knox Road.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, a woman in her 40s was confronted by two men who had broken into her house.

He said: “After threatening and assaulting the victim, they made off with a four-figure sum of cash and a designer watch.”

The men are described by the victim as being white, skinny and between 5ft 6ins and 6ft tall.

One of the men wore a grey tracksuit and the other a dark tracksuits.

During the incident both men had their faces covered.

After the burglary, the two men left in the direction of St John’s Road, through the alleyway at the end of Knox Road.

If you witnessed the burglary, have any CCTV or dashcam footage, or have any information about this incident call Essex Police on 101 and ask for DC Hughes or DC Brooks at Clacton CID quoting incident number 1162 of 16/08.

You can also call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.