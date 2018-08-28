Do you recognise these men? CCTV images released after wallet theft

CCTV images release after the theft of a wallet in Chelmsford Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police

Essex Police has released CCTV images in connection with the reported theft of a wallet.

The wallet was stolen from an address in Moulsham Street, Chelmsford, on September 18.

Releasing the CCTV images this morning, a spokesman for Essex Police said: “Do you recognise these men?

“We want to speak to them after a wallet was stolen from an address in Moulsham Street on September 18.

“Cards from the wallet were then used in stores in and around Writtle Road.”

One of the men was described as white, in his 50s, of stocky build and with short grey hair.

He was wearing a shirt and jeans and had a tattoo on his left arm.

The other man was white, in his 30s and of medium build. He had short brown hair with a trim beard and was wearing a Tottenham shirt.

Contact Detective Constable Harriet Ware on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.