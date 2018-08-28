Police release CCTV after four-figure theft from Essex chemists
PUBLISHED: 10:29 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:46 23 October 2018
Thieves stole toiletries and electrical goods worth a four-figure sum from a north Essex shop.
Essex Police has released CCTV images of men officers want to speak to following the theft at Boots in Tollgate, Colchester, on Thursday, October 4.
“Do you recognise these four men?” a police spokesman said.
“We want to speak to them about the theft of toiletries and electrical goods worth a four figure sum.
“The theft happened at Boots, Tollgate on October 4.
“We would like to know if you recognise them, or saw the men leave in a vehicle.
“We understand the CCTV stills are not of the greatest quality but we think there is still a chance someone might recognise them.”
People with information are asked to contact Pc Liam Walsh at Colchester LPT by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.