Police release CCTV after four-figure theft from Essex chemists

CCTV released in connection with a theft at Boots in Tollgate, Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE Google

Thieves stole toiletries and electrical goods worth a four-figure sum from a north Essex shop.

Essex Police has released CCTV images of men officers want to speak to following the theft at Boots in Tollgate, Colchester, on Thursday, October 4.

“Do you recognise these four men?” a police spokesman said.

“We want to speak to them about the theft of toiletries and electrical goods worth a four figure sum.

“We would like to know if you recognise them, or saw the men leave in a vehicle.

“We understand the CCTV stills are not of the greatest quality but we think there is still a chance someone might recognise them.”

People with information are asked to contact Pc Liam Walsh at Colchester LPT by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.