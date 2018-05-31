Two further arrests following ‘linked’ hot water attack and stabbing

Two further arrests have been made in connection with the violent attacks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have arrested two men, aged 48 and 25, in connection with two violent incidents in Colchester.

Three men are in police custody following a hot water attack and stabbing in Colchester – which are being treated as linked, targeted attacks.

Essex Police have arrested a 48-year-old man from Colchester after a man suffered burns inflicted by hot water on Sussex Road in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 25-year-old man from Lowestoft was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed in St John’s Walk on the same night.

A 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in custody for questioning.

Essex Police first received calls at around 2.20am on Sunday, August 19 after a man was stabbed in the back while walking in St John’s Walk by a suspect who fled the scene.

The victim was taken hospital in a stable condition.

Police were then called by the ambulance service at around 3am after another man had an unknown liquid thrown at his chest and neck in Sussex Road.

The victim was also taken to hospital and Essex Police later confirmed that it was a hot water attack.

While police are currently treating these incidents as linked targeted attacks, they believe there is no wider risk to the general public.

Anyone with information should contact the Colchester CID on 101 quoting incident 181 or 215 of 19/08 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.