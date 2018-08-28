‘Seatbelts help save lives.’ Five car pile-up prompts police statement

Essex Police were called to the scene of a five car crash last week (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Essex Police have issued a statement after a mother and daughter suffered injuries in a Colchester road traffic collision.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police received reports of a five vehicle collision at around 3.55pm on Monday, October 22, on the A12 between junctions 27 and 28.

A 16-year-old girl in one vehicle suffered a fractured arm.

But her mother, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered face and chest injuries and was taken to hospital.

This has prompted a statement from Essex Police relating to the wearing of seatbelts.

PC Andrew Sumner, of Stanway Roads Policing Unit, said: “Seatbelts help save lives and I believe the woman involved in this incident could have avoided hospital treatment if she had worn one.

“Driving without wearing one presents a significant risk to drivers, passengers and other road users during a collision.

“While I wish her a speedy recovery, we must re-enforce this message.

“It’s a legal requirement to wear one and can help save you and other loved ones in your car.”

The impact of the crash caused major damage to a grey Ford Focus and damage to a further three vehicles.