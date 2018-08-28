Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Seatbelts help save lives.’ Five car pile-up prompts police statement

PUBLISHED: 21:58 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:59 01 November 2018

Essex Police were called to the scene of a five car crash last week (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Essex Police were called to the scene of a five car crash last week (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Essex Police have issued a statement after a mother and daughter suffered injuries in a Colchester road traffic collision.

Police received reports of a five vehicle collision at around 3.55pm on Monday, October 22, on the A12 between junctions 27 and 28.

A 16-year-old girl in one vehicle suffered a fractured arm.

But her mother, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered face and chest injuries and was taken to hospital.

This has prompted a statement from Essex Police relating to the wearing of seatbelts.

PC Andrew Sumner, of Stanway Roads Policing Unit, said: “Seatbelts help save lives and I believe the woman involved in this incident could have avoided hospital treatment if she had worn one.

“Driving without wearing one presents a significant risk to drivers, passengers and other road users during a collision.

“While I wish her a speedy recovery, we must re-enforce this message.

“It’s a legal requirement to wear one and can help save you and other loved ones in your car.”

The impact of the crash caused major damage to a grey Ford Focus and damage to a further three vehicles.

Topic Tags:

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

18:11 Tom Potter
Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager whose photo of a vulnerable woman caked in flour and eggs caused condemnation could face jail for his part in the “despicable attack”.

‘Seatbelts help save lives.’ Five car pile-up prompts police statement

26 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Essex Police were called to the scene of a five car crash last week (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Essex Police have issued a statement after a mother and daughter suffered injuries in a Colchester road traffic collision.

Could deafness make you lonely?

20:56 Dominic Moffitt
Karen Finch is the managing director of The Hearing Care Centre and has warned that hearing loss can lead to troubling feeling of isolation Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

Those with hearing impairments are at serious risk of feeling of isolated says a Suffolk specialist.

Proposed travel ban to certain parts of the world needs regular review, Ipswich lawyer argues

19:56 Andrew Papworth
The House of Lords. Picture: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

An “unprecedented” new power to stop UK residents travelling to the most dangerous parts of the world should be regularly reviewed, a leading lawyer has argued.

Three fire engines called to bus fire in North Suffolk

19:43 Dominic Moffitt
Crews attended a bus fire on Rectory Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A vehicle fire at a village in North Suffolk has been attended by both the Suffolk and Norfolk fire service.

Six community heroes in Suffolk presented with prestigious BEM honour

19:30 Brad Jones
The BEM investiture, left to right, Linda Howe, Sarah Rush, Jessica Cook, Andrew Campbell, HM Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston, Diane Pannell and Margaret Baxter. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Prestigious honours have been awarded to six community heroes in Suffolk – recognising a lifetime of helping others.

Failings may have contributed to death of mental heath patient, jury concludes

19:11 Adam Howlett
Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

Failings at a mental heath ward may have contributed to the death of a 37-year-old patient, an inquest jury has concluded.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

‘It looked quite dramatic’ – car crashes into river

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24