Murder investigation after man found dead in Colchester home

Police are still investigating at the scene. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Essex Police are launching a murder investigation following the discovery of a dead man at a Colchester address.

Police were called at 2.45pm on August 22 regarding the welfare of a man in his 50s.

The man was found in a house in Forest Road, Colchester, on the Greenstead estate.

Ambulances were called to the address and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have access to nearby CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 quoting the incident number 694 of 22/08.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.