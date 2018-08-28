Can you help police find missing Peter Hyatt from Clacton?

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his Clacton home Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police

The family of a missing 76-year-old man are said to be “very concerned for his welfare”.

Peter Hyatt has been reported missing from his home in Clacton.

He was last seen on Sunday afternoon and also spoke to his family at around 7.20pm that day.

He was believed to be wearing jogging bottoms when he was last seen.

Essex Police has launched a public appeal to help find Mr Hyatt.

“We and his family are very concerned for his welfare and ask anyone who has seen Peter to contact Clacton Police Station on 101,” a police spokesman said.