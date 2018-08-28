Partly Cloudy

Driver arrested over M11 fatal crash is released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 10:58 02 November 2018

An Ipswich man arrested in connection with a fatal crash on the M11 near Stansted Airport has been released under investigation by Essex Police.

The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, as well as driving while unfit through drink or drugs, after he was involved in the three-car accident.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on October 31 when the 38-year-old’s white Ford Transit was involved in a collision with a blue Mercedes and a Volkswagen Transporter on the northbound stretch between junctions 8 and 8a.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.

The driver of the van was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.

Anyone who saw the collision or any of the vehicles in the moments before it took place has been asked to contact police.

Witnesses, or those with dash cam footage, should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 808 of October 31.

People can also email collision.appeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

