Man shot in stomach in ‘targeted attack’

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Great Warley Picture: GOOGLE Google

A man was found injured after reportedly being shot in the stomach through the glazed section of a door.

Essex Police has launched an investigation following reports of a shooting in Warley Street, Great Warley, near Brentwood, in the early hours of Monday.

Officers received reports at 1.05am that a man was found with a stomach injury that is said to be not life-changing or life-threatening.

It is thought the man was injured after being shot through a door.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “We are still in the process of establishing the circumstances and motives of this incident.

“We understand there will be concerns in the community about this incident. At this stage, we are treating it as a targeted attack and do not believe there is any risk to the wider to public. We are continuing to make our enquiries at the scene.”

Anyon with information or CCTV or dashcam dashcam footage is asked to contact Harlow Major Investigation Team on 101 or via email.

People can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.