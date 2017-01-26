Essex and Cambridgeshire companies fined over 25ft worker fall

Chelmsford Crown Court

Three companies have been fined after a worker fell nearly 25ft through a fragile roof he was replacing and suffered a serious head injury.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how Rafal Myslim was standing on the roof at Dengie Crops Ltd in Asheldham, near Southminster, when the asbetos sheeting gave way.

Mr Myslim fell more than 24ft onto a concrete floor, hitting a number of pipes within the building on the way down.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found there was no safety netting to prevent Mr Myslim from falling and he suffered a hematoma on the brain.

Two Essex companies and one from Cambridgeshire were found at fault for the incident.

Ernest Doe and Sons Ltd, an agricultural machinery supplier, were contracted by Dengie Crops to help the company replace their roof.

Ernest Doe and Sons did not have the appropriate experience and subcontracted the work to Balsham Buildings Ltd, who worked out how the roof replacement would take place.

Balsham then subcontracted the actual replacement of the roof to Strong Clad Ltd.

None of the companies involved put safety measures in place for 40% of the roof that did not have netting below, and the HSE said they relied too heavily on the verbal briefings to workers reminding them of where the netting was.

Ernest Doe and Sons, of Ulting, Essex, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 22 of the Construction Regulations 2007, and were fined £360,000 and ordered to pay costs of £10,000.

Balsham Buildings, of Balsham, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to breaches of the Work at Height Regulation 2005. They were fined £45,000 and ordered to pay costs of £7,000.

Strong Clad, of Castle Hedingham, Essex, also pleaded guilty to Work at Height Regulation breaches and were fined £7,000, and ordered to pay £3,000 costs.

HSE inspector Adam Hills said: “Every year too many people are killed or seriously injured due to falls from height while carrying out this work.

“Work at height requires adequate planning, organisation and communication between all parties. This incident was entirely preventable and Mr Myslim is lucky to be alive.”