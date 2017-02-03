Partly Cloudy

Essex and England cricketer Alastair Cook receives his CBE from Prince Charles in Buckingham Palace ceremony

14:40 03 February 2017

England cricket captain Alastair Cook is awarded an CBE by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

England cricket captain Alastair Cook is awarded an CBE by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Essex cricket star and England Test side captain Alastair Cook has today been appointed a CBE by Prince Charles.

England cricket captain Alastair Cook with his CBE awarded by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photo: John Stillwell/PA WireEngland cricket captain Alastair Cook with his CBE awarded by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Cook, who grew up in Wickham Bishops, described the investiture by the Prince of Wales as a “very proud moment”.

The sportsman has led the national side to memorable Ashes victories, and last year became the youngest batsman worldwide to reach 10,000 Test runs.

Speaking after the ceremony at Buckingham Palace he said: “This is a very special moment not just for me obviously but my family and friends – it’s a very proud moment to be awarded this, very special.”

Cook, 32, said the heir to the throne – who runs Duchy Home farm in Gloucestershire – chatted to the cricketer about the farm run by his wife’s family in Bedfordshire where he helps out.

The left-handed batsman, who has played for Essex his entire professional career, said: “We spoke a little bit about the cricket, a little bit about the farming, and he wished me good luck.

“We’re about to start lambing so we’ll get busy now but unfortunately work and training has to come first. But if I have any spare moments I try and help out.”

Cook made his England Test debut aged just 21 in India during 2006, and scored a century in his second innings at Nagpur.

He scored 766 runs in England’s 2010-11 Ashes series win over Australia, averaging 127, and took over as captain in August 2012 when Andrew Strauss retired.

In May 2015 he moved ahead of Graham Gooch as England’s leading run scorer in Test matches, and hit the 10,000 milestone in May last year.

