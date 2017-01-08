Partly Cloudy

Essex crime round-up including theft of carpet in Harwich East and Colchester attempted burglary

18:07 08 January 2017

Police are releasing CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to two men in connection with the theft of carpet in Harwich East.

Police would like to speak to two men pictured in CCTV images in relation to the theft of a roll of carpet from a hotel car park in Harwich East.

Contributed

Police would like to speak to two men pictured in CCTV images in relation to the theft of a roll of carpet from a hotel car park in Harwich East.

The second man captured by CCTV.The second man captured by CCTV.

It happened in the car park of the Pier Hotel at 4.45pm on Monday, November 28.

The Local Policing Team in Harwich can be reached by calling 101.

Also in north Essex, a swinging sign has been stolen from outside a shop in Museum Street, Colchester.

The frame of the sign remains but the advertising sign itself was taken.

It is believed to have taken place at around 4pm on Wednesday, January 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Local Policing Team in Colchester on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex Police are also appealing for witnesses to an attempted burglary at a property in St Judes Close, Colchester at about 1.15am on Sunday January 1.

The suspect was disturbed smashing a rear patio window and is described as white, between 18 to 30 years old, with brown hair swept to one side.

They jumped over a rear fence and then onto St Monance Way, Colchester. Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

