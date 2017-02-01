Essex fish and chip shop plaices top in region at national awards

Henley's of Wivenhoe fish and chip shop. Pictured is owner David Henley. Archant

An award-winning fish and chip shop has battered the competition to be crowned best in the region for the third year running.

Henley's of Wivenhoe fish and chip shop. Pictured: Owner David Henley with assistant manager Ryan Patterson and supplier Andy Bremner of Friars Pride. Henley's of Wivenhoe fish and chip shop. Pictured: Owner David Henley with assistant manager Ryan Patterson and supplier Andy Bremner of Friars Pride.

Henley’s of Wivenhoe was beaten to the title of best in Britain at the National Fish and Chip awards last week by Kingfisher Fish and Chips in Plymouth, Burton Road Chippy in Lincoln and Millers Fish and Chips in Haxby.

But it was named the winner of the London and south east category at the ceremony once again – putting owners David and Lisa Henley in Britain’s top ten for the third time.

“It was absolutely amazing to have battered the competition,” said Mr Henley.

“Henley’s isn’t just about making great fish it is also about how our customers feel and what we cook for them.

“It really has been a team effort and we had a great time at the awards.

He added: “We had a chauffeur driven limousine up there and we really did it in style.

“It is a shame that we didn’t win a national award because it would have been great to have that kind of recognition.”

The winning shops were unveiled last Thursday at a red-carpet style awards ceremony at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London.

Henley’s, which made headlines last year after backing a campaign to stop overfishing, has been hailed as one of the “best chippies in the UK” by diners on TripAdvisor.

“For us it’s also very much about giving back to the community,” Mr Henley added.

“We really have tried to make a commitment to them especially being in a small town as a location.

“That community spirit feel is massive for us and we hope to try our luck again at this year’s fish and chip awards.”

Marcus Coleman is chief executive at Seafish, which hosted the awards ceremony.

He said: “Fish and chips are a true British icon, it’s our undisputed national dish.

“The fish and chip trade continues to go from strength to strength and it’s only fitting that we celebrate the hard-working, passionate fryers behind some of the country’s best fish and chip businesses.”