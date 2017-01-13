Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

13 January, 2017 - 09:52
Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Archant

The evacuation of Jaywick in Essex over fears high tides could lead to flooding has begun, but some residents appear reluctant to leave.

2 Comments
Jan and Bob Tricker, of St Osyth Caravan Park, spent the night at Jaywick Evacution Centre. Pic: Nigel Brown.Jan and Bob Tricker, of St Osyth Caravan Park, spent the night at Jaywick Evacution Centre. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Severe flood warnings, which warn of a danger to life, are in place for lunchtime in coastal areas of the county.

These have now been downgraded (9.45am) to “serious” by the Environment Agency, meaning flooding is still expected and residents should “take action” but there is no longer deemed to be a “danger to life”.

Emergency services are expected to give an update on the situation shortly.

The people of Jaywick, near Clacton, were told yesterday afternoon that a full evacuation would begin at 7am.

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Around 20 people stayed at Jaywick evacuation centre last night. Around 2,500 homes are at risk in the village.

Jan Tricker, who stayed at the evacuation centre last night with husband Bob after their St Osyth caravan park was closed, said: “They really put themselves out, the councils. There were lilos to lie on and teas and coffee and music.

“There was no way we were going to drive home to Corringham in the blizzard last night. And our lives are more important.”

Ch Insp Russ Cole, Tendring district commander, said there was “a perfect storm brewing” with high spring tides and a storm surge.

Gale force winds hit Jaywick.Gale force winds hit Jaywick.

He said: “The biggest difference to other recent events is the wind. This afternoon we are expected some significant wind, 30-40mph and gusts of up to 50mph.”

Buses have been laid on to help police with the evacuation. A Red Cross van is also at the evacuation centre.

Iris Smith, who was walking down the beach with a dog, said she was “not worried”.

She said: “I’m not going at all. We have had it before with all the panic - knocking on doors, waking you up in the early hours - and nothing happened last time.”

“I am not worried at all. We are a big family down here, we look after each other,” the 62-year-old added, despite living seven houses back from the sea wall.

“I am well prepared.”

She said a lot of her neighbours are not leaving, despite the warning, adding: “The police came around last night and they put a red cross on the doors of those that are not going.”

And seafront resident Rebecca Kenny, 31, said she would be staying put “unless things get drastically worse”.

Asked why, she said: “I have animals, I also have a big fear of crime.

“Unfortunately Clacton and Jaywick have a high crime rate and recently it’s been ridiculously bad for burglaries and I think it would be rich pickings for someone prepared to look around and see who’s there and who isn’t.

“While I know the police are putting on extra patrols, they can’t cover the whole area the whole time.

“With the security risk I don’t really want to leave the house.”

Phil Squire, 57, lives in a two-storey house in Brooklands Gardens. He said he was staying put for now but would see how the situation developed.

“My house is brick, but if there is a particularly big wave I am worried about my window. This is a little more severe because of the wind.

“I hope it’s a false alarm again. I’m staying out for the moment.”

“The other concern is looting,” he added. “I was burgled last year and have got an alarm but if the electric goes...

“Police say they will keep an eye but they won’t be going around in a canoe.”

Mr Squire said he had lived in Jaywick for 11 years and remembers dodging waves coming over the sea wall when walking his boy down the road, before the beach was replenished.

Mr Squire also said he had not been offered sandbags and would not know where to get them from.

Police are working alongside the fire service, Environment Agency, Coastguard and Essex Council in preparation for the expected tidal surge and high winds.

The geographical bowl shape of the seaside village presents an added problem to the flooding as the water is then unable to recede.

Sam Hart said he was listening to police advice and got in his car to leave.

“Last time nothing came of it, I’m just taking the main step - just in case,” said the 67-year-old who lives right by the sea wall.

Heading to Clacton and then Colchester for safety he said the water will come over the sea wall “if it is another 1953”.

“I’m not really worried, whatever happens happens,” he said.

“The police came last night about 12.30 advising me to leave, and I am.”

As darkness fell in the seaside village on Thursday night, a flood siren could be heard and police were handing out evacuation advice leaflets to residents.

The letter warned there is a “high risk” properties “could be flooded by sea water up to a depth of three metres”.

“If flooding does occur then it is anticipated the emergency services will be stretched to their capacity and may not be able to undertake emergency rescue until the flood water has subsided,” it added.

Police officers were telling residents they would be taken to a rest centre at Tendring, which has been set up by the district council.

2 comments

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

9 minutes ago Matt Stott
High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Warnings of life-threatening floods have been downgraded in Suffolk and Essex this morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

48 minutes ago Will Lodge and Matt Stott
Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

The evacuation of Jaywick in Essex over fears high tides could lead to flooding has begun, but some residents appear reluctant to leave.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

49 minutes ago Matt Stott
Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Snow has fallen across many parts of Suffolk after below-freezing conditions overnight, with more predicted this morning.

‘Worrying trend’ as farm debt payments climb

21 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Farms are becoming more indebted, a survey shows.

Farmers used an average of 15% of their incomes last year to pay interest on debts, a new report reveals.

Aldeburgh Primary School closed today after flood warning

08:15 Matt Stott
Aldeburgh Primary School.

Aldeburgh Primary School has closed today due to the flood risks along the Suffolk coast.

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

07:56 Matt Stott
No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

The region’s transport system appears to have escaped any disruption so far this morning.

Ipswich Building Society applies to convert former clothing store into new Woodbridge branch

09:22 Tom Potter
The current Ipswich Building Society branch in Woodbridge

A building society is hoping to move into a larger premises in the centre of a Suffolk town.

Most read

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Flood warnings for Suffolk coast urge home owners and businesses to take ‘immediate action’

Flooding on the A12 in both directions at Blythburgh during a tidal surge and storm in 2013.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Marcus Stewart knows Ipswich Town have a ‘harder sell’ now than when he joined mid-season

Marcus Stewart celebrates during Ipswich Town's play-off final win against Barnsley in 2000. Photo: JAMIE NIBLOCK.

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72

Graham Taylor has died, aged 72
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24