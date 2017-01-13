Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown. Archant

The evacuation of Jaywick in Essex over fears high tides could lead to flooding has begun, but some residents appear reluctant to leave.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jan and Bob Tricker, of St Osyth Caravan Park, spent the night at Jaywick Evacution Centre. Pic: Nigel Brown. Jan and Bob Tricker, of St Osyth Caravan Park, spent the night at Jaywick Evacution Centre. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Severe flood warnings, which warn of a danger to life, are in place for lunchtime in coastal areas of the county.

These have now been downgraded (9.45am) to “serious” by the Environment Agency, meaning flooding is still expected and residents should “take action” but there is no longer deemed to be a “danger to life”.

Emergency services are expected to give an update on the situation shortly.

The people of Jaywick, near Clacton, were told yesterday afternoon that a full evacuation would begin at 7am.

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown. Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Around 20 people stayed at Jaywick evacuation centre last night. Around 2,500 homes are at risk in the village.

Jan Tricker, who stayed at the evacuation centre last night with husband Bob after their St Osyth caravan park was closed, said: “They really put themselves out, the councils. There were lilos to lie on and teas and coffee and music.

“There was no way we were going to drive home to Corringham in the blizzard last night. And our lives are more important.”

Ch Insp Russ Cole, Tendring district commander, said there was “a perfect storm brewing” with high spring tides and a storm surge.

Gale force winds hit Jaywick. Gale force winds hit Jaywick.

He said: “The biggest difference to other recent events is the wind. This afternoon we are expected some significant wind, 30-40mph and gusts of up to 50mph.”

Buses have been laid on to help police with the evacuation. A Red Cross van is also at the evacuation centre.

Iris Smith, who was walking down the beach with a dog, said she was “not worried”.

She said: “I’m not going at all. We have had it before with all the panic - knocking on doors, waking you up in the early hours - and nothing happened last time.”

“I am not worried at all. We are a big family down here, we look after each other,” the 62-year-old added, despite living seven houses back from the sea wall.

“I am well prepared.”

She said a lot of her neighbours are not leaving, despite the warning, adding: “The police came around last night and they put a red cross on the doors of those that are not going.”

And seafront resident Rebecca Kenny, 31, said she would be staying put “unless things get drastically worse”.

Asked why, she said: “I have animals, I also have a big fear of crime.

“Unfortunately Clacton and Jaywick have a high crime rate and recently it’s been ridiculously bad for burglaries and I think it would be rich pickings for someone prepared to look around and see who’s there and who isn’t.

“While I know the police are putting on extra patrols, they can’t cover the whole area the whole time.

“With the security risk I don’t really want to leave the house.”

Phil Squire, 57, lives in a two-storey house in Brooklands Gardens. He said he was staying put for now but would see how the situation developed.

“My house is brick, but if there is a particularly big wave I am worried about my window. This is a little more severe because of the wind.

“I hope it’s a false alarm again. I’m staying out for the moment.”

“The other concern is looting,” he added. “I was burgled last year and have got an alarm but if the electric goes...

“Police say they will keep an eye but they won’t be going around in a canoe.”

Mr Squire said he had lived in Jaywick for 11 years and remembers dodging waves coming over the sea wall when walking his boy down the road, before the beach was replenished.

Mr Squire also said he had not been offered sandbags and would not know where to get them from.

Police are working alongside the fire service, Environment Agency, Coastguard and Essex Council in preparation for the expected tidal surge and high winds.

The geographical bowl shape of the seaside village presents an added problem to the flooding as the water is then unable to recede.

Sam Hart said he was listening to police advice and got in his car to leave.

“Last time nothing came of it, I’m just taking the main step - just in case,” said the 67-year-old who lives right by the sea wall.

Heading to Clacton and then Colchester for safety he said the water will come over the sea wall “if it is another 1953”.

“I’m not really worried, whatever happens happens,” he said.

“The police came last night about 12.30 advising me to leave, and I am.”

As darkness fell in the seaside village on Thursday night, a flood siren could be heard and police were handing out evacuation advice leaflets to residents.

The letter warned there is a “high risk” properties “could be flooded by sea water up to a depth of three metres”.

“If flooding does occur then it is anticipated the emergency services will be stretched to their capacity and may not be able to undertake emergency rescue until the flood water has subsided,” it added.

Police officers were telling residents they would be taken to a rest centre at Tendring, which has been set up by the district council.