Essex grandmother gives evidence in rape trial of granddaughter

15:46 17 January 2017

Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court.

Archant

The Harwich grandmother of a woman who claims she was raped by a man while she was in bed with her has told a court she hid under her bedcovers when she saw a man in her bedroom.

Comment

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on the second day of the trial of 29-year-old Carl Tarigha the grandmother said she had gone to bed at around 11pm and had woken up some time later when she felt her 21-year-old granddaughter take hold of her hand.

She told the court that her husband slept in another room and her granddaughter normally slept in her bed if she was staying with them at their flat in Harwich.

The woman said that after waking up when her granddaughter took hold of her hand she saw a man standing next to the bed.

She described feeling frightened and said she put her head under the covers.

She added that she took her hearing aid out when she got into bed and had not heard her granddaughter or the man say anything.

She said that when she woke the next morning her granddaughter had said to her: “Don’t leave me in a room with that man” but had not said anything about him allegedly raping her.

Cross-examined by Charles Myatt, for Tarigha, the woman said she had not felt her bed moving and had not been aware of anything happening on the bed.

Tarigha, of Sheringham Court, Milton Road, Stowmarket, has denied raping the 21-year-old woman on September 25 2015.

He has also denied raping two other women at his Stowmarket home on May 23 and July 28 last year.

It has been alleged that the 21-year-old woman met Tarigha when he went to her grandmother’s flat to meet her cousin.

During the evening her cousin got drunk and fell asleep and Tarigha allegedly turned his attentions to the alleged victim.

He allegedly grabbed hold of her and carried her to the kitchen and tried to remove her trousers.

Mr Hughes said the woman told Tarigha to get off her, wriggled free and ran into a bedroom and got into bed with her grandmother. She was allegedly followed into the room by Tarigha and raped.

After his arrest, Tarigha denied having sexual intercourse with the 21-year-old and claimed she had made advances on him.

Tarigha’s DNA was found on swabs taken from the woman’s vagina.

Tarigha also claimed he had consensual sex with the two women he is alleged to have raped at his home.

The trial continues.

