Essex hospices invites you for tea and cake

04 February, 2017 - 22:26
St Helena Hospice staff and volunteers hold a Cuppa and Cake event. Photo: St Helena Hospice

Archant

St Helena Hospice is asking people to hold a Cuppa and Cake event to help raise funds for the charity.

People are encouraged to set a date, invite their friends, pick up a donation pot and get baking.

To help promote the idea, and raise funds, the hospice fundraising team held its first Cuppa and Cake event for staff and volunteers last week, with people donating money in return for tea and a treat.

Toni Knights, community fundraising partnerships manager, said: “Holding a Cuppa and Cake event is a fun and simple way to raise money for the hospice – we had a great time at ours.

“Every little bit of money that comes in helps us to continue to support people living with an incurable illness in Essex.

“Just a morning or afternoon out of your time to raise some money while catching up with friends might seem like a small gesture, but for us it means such a lot.”

For information and posters visit sthelenahospice.org.uk/cuppa or call 01206 931468 and have a chat with the team.

