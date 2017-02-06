Essex MP hails UK aid which is saving lives in Syria

International Development Secretary Priti Patel visits Syrian refugee & Lebanese schoolchildren in Lebanon supported by UK aid. Photo: Robert Oxley/DFID Robert Oxley/DFID

Essex MP Priti Patel has hailed the impact of UK aid following a visit to Jordan and Lebanon.

International Development Secretary Priti Patel meets children at UK-supported, UNICEF-run Makani informal education centre & safe space for Syrian children of Azraq camp. Photo: Robert Oxley/DFID International Development Secretary Priti Patel meets children at UK-supported, UNICEF-run Makani informal education centre & safe space for Syrian children of Azraq camp. Photo: Robert Oxley/DFID

But the international development secretary warned international efforts needed to be redoubled after she returned from a visit to the war-torn region.

After seeing how aid is spent on educating Syrian children, and providing jobs for refugees, Ms Patel, the MP for Witham, said: “This time last year, the world came together in the face of a relentlessly brutal conflict and agreed to actions that would give hope to Syrian refugees. Alongside the life-saving emergency support UK aid provides we have prioritised opportunities for refugees to work and ensure a generation of Syria children were not denied an education.

“I have seen for myself in Lebanon and Jordan how that approach is working. UK aid is saving and transforming lives while giving refugees a reason to remain close to home rather than risking their lives in the crossing to Europe.

“But the job is only half done. It is now critical that donors deliver on their long-term funding pledges. The protracted crisis in Syria is the defining humanitarian challenge of our time and history will judge us if the international community does not deliver on the support Syrian refugees and the region needs.”

At a summit into the crisis in London last year world leaders pledged to create more than one million jobs and to ensure every child affected by the Syria crisis has the chance of an education.

But more than a fifth of donors who pledged support last year have either not delivered on their promises or are spending the money but not reporting back, according to the Department for International Development, which Ms Patel heads.

The UK has spent £550 million and Syria conference donors have now allocated 8 billion dollars of which 6.2 billion dollars has already been spent. The Syria conference was held in London last February.

The UN has launched an $8 billion appeal to meet humanitarian needs inside Syria and across the region in 2017.

Britain has a £12bn aid budget.