Essex MP James Cleverly to make BBC Question Time debut

Bury St Edmunds Conservative constituency candidates at the King Edward VI School last night for the election that will see the winner fight the next general election. James Cleverly Archant

Essex MP James Clevely will make his debut on the flagship BBC political show Question Time tomorrow night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Braintree MP will take on shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Angus Robertson in the late night panel show.

He will also be up against the Mirror columnist Susie Boniface and comedian Geoff Norcott.

The show is seen as an important test for MPs.

Mr Cleverly said was not sure what the selection criteria had been, but he had been emailed by producers who had issued an invitation.

The former London Assembly member, a strong advocate of Brexit, was a prominent backer of Boris Johnson in last summer’s leadership contest before his bid for the top job made a faltering start.

Mr Cleverly said: “I am pretty confident in my political general knowledge and that kind of stuff, but it would be an act of supreme arrogance to go on without preparing.”

“I have done debates with Diane Abbot before. Angus is very very good. The SNP come at almost every issue from exactly the same angle which is Scottish independent. I think I know where he is going with that. That is going to be interesting.”

The programme will be on BBC One at 10.45pm tomorrow night.