Essex MPs think EU divorce will be start in March despite parliamentary hurdle

Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks in the House of Commons, London, after the Government's defeat in a historic court battle over Brexit. PA Wire

Local MPs spoke of their confidence Britain’s European Union divorce will be underway by the end of March despite a ruling which means parliament must give Brexit negotiations the green light.

UK Independence Party and Clacton MP Douglas Carswell suggested 800 Brexit supporting peers should be created if the House of Lords does not back a proposed new law - which will be published on Thursday - paving the way for Britain to cut its ties from Brussels.

Supreme Court judges voted by a majority of eight to three to reject the Government’s appeal against a High Court judgment blocking its decision to begin Britain’s exit from the EU without first seeking Parliament’s approval.

Brexit minister David Davis said legislation will be introduced “within days” to ensure the Government can stick to its timetable of triggering the process of leaving the European Union by the end of March.

The majority of Conservative MPs are likely to back the motion, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also signalled that he will ask his MPs to vote to start negotiations. But Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer indicated his party could seek changes to the legislation as he called for the government to produce a formal White Paper setting out its Brexit plans.

“On issues as important as this it would be wrong for the Government to seek to minimise the role of Parliament and to avoid amendments,” Sir Keir told MPs.

But Essex MP Mr Carswell said any attempt to veto the Brexit bill in the House of Commons would prompt a general election so we can have a “new House of Commons”.

“Any MP who votes against it knows that there would likely be a general election if the Commons vetoed the will of the people, and they would likely lose their seats,” he said.

If the House of Lords tries to veto the legislation “800 new Brexit peers” should be created, Mr Carswell added.

“I think it is pretty clear now Article 50 will be triggered by the end of March and this is great news for the majority of people in East Anglia who want us to take back control of our country,” he added.

Braintree MP James Cleverly said he had always been very relaxed about the Supreme Court decision and pointed out that it had left Labour in a difficult place.

He said a significant majority of his constituency had voted to leave, and that they wanted to get on with it, adding: “The feedback I’m getting from people who campaigned to remain is let’s get on with it, but let’s do it properly. I think what is coming out now is people are looking for clarity and certainty.”

He said Theresa May’s speech had gone down well because it had taken away the uncertainty, even if people did not totally agree with the plan.

Alex Mayer, Labour MEP for the East of England, said the Supreme Court decision would mean parliament would be able to have a “proper democratic debate about the triggering of Article 50 and the Tories’ destructive plans for the exit negotiations”.

“Members of Parliament will be able to hold Theresa May accountable for her decision to dump the UK out of the single market which was never on the table during the referendum debate.

“The parliamentary process will highlight the Tories’ lack of plans to protect jobs and the economy and show that the Tories are still playing politics with our prosperity”.

While Belinda Brooks-Gordon, the Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson for the East of England, reiterated the Liberal Democrat demand for people to be given a say over the final Brexit deal.

“The Liberal Democrats are clear, we demand a people’s vote on the final Brexit deal and without that we will not support triggering Article 50,” she added.

Brexit secretary David Davis denied the Government was afraid of publishing a Brexit White Paper.

He also rejected suggestions that MPs would be giving the Government a blank cheque if they backed triggering the Article 50 process.

Parliament will pass laws, debate the Great Repeal Bill and hold a “substantive” vote on the divorce settlement, he said.

“This is not just you have only got one choice at the end, you have absolutely got the right to information, influence, debate and vote all the way through,” he added.