Essex PCC Roger Hirst says he is ‘doing his best’ to keep the county’s police chief

Essex PCC Roger Hirst speaking at a public meeting in Saffron Walden on Thursday night Archant

The police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Essex says he will do his best to keep Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh, who is being courted for the role as head of the Metropolitan Police.

Speaking at a public meeting at Saffron Walden Town Hall last night, PCC Roger Hirst said he was aware of the speculation regarding the future of county’s chief constable.

Mr Kavanagh, who is a former Met officer, is among four candidates to have been shortlisted to succeed Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe.

Mr Hirst said: “I am doing my best to make sure he stays with us here in Essex, but it is the biggest job in British policing.

“If he were to go, we would have to congratulate him and wish him the best but I know from talking to him that it would be with a heavy heart because he really loves it here in Essex.”