Essex Police appeal for help to find missing Marcia Candian

23:30 22 January 2017

Marcia Candian

Marcia Candian

Archant

Police are appealing for information to help find a teenager who has gone missing from the Great Bromley area of Tendring.

Comment

Marcia Candian was last seen at around 10.30am today.

The 15-year-old is known to have links to Basildon.

However, Essex Police has also said Marcia is known to frequent the Colchester area.

She is described as white and is around 5ft 2ins tall.

Marcia is also described as being of slim build, with brown eyes and blonde hair which has a faded rose gold tint.

At the time she went missing Marcia was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black jumper and white trainers.

Marcia is considered vulnerable and officers have said they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts, or knows anyone who may do, is asked to get in touch with Pc Chris Coyles.

Pc Coyles can be contacted at Harwich police station on 101.

