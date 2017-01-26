Essex Police launch search for Witham man wanted for protection order breach

Essex Police officers are searching for a man from Witham wanted on suspicion of breaching a protection order.

Lewis Wilson-Martin, 25, is described as white and around 6ft tall.

Investigating officers said he is known to have links with Surrey.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or anyone who has seen him should contact DC Jo Barlow at Colchester Police Station on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

