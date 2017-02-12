Overcast

Essex policeman Luke and German Shepherd Tex help man in crisis and family being harassed

17:44 12 February 2017

Pc Luke Pitchford and police dog Tex. Picture: Essex Police

Pc Luke Pitchford and police dog Tex. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A police officer and his trusted canine companion tracked down a man in mental health crisis and stopped an attacker breaking into a family home - in the space of two days.

Pc Luke Pitchford and police dog Tex, a German Shepherd, were called to look for a missing man in Essex on Friday.

The man had been walking around country lanes near Halstead for several hours and made a call to the mental health service.

During his search, Mr Pitchford, of Essex Police, recalled hearing information earlier that day that the man’s father-in-law was buried at a cemetery in the town.

The duo went to the nearest grave yard and found the missing man, who had harmed himself.

Whilst requesting for an ambulance, Mr Pitchford took the victim to his police car to keep him warm before paramedics arrived.

The previous day, Mr Pitchford and Tex worked to arrest a man who they caught harassing a woman and her children in Chelmsford.

The culprit was acting aggressively and trying to break into the family’s home.

