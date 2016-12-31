Essex recipients of honours in the Queen’s New Year list 2016

The great and the good from across Essex – from Olympic medallists, to local politicians and community stalwarts – have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list for 2016.

Among those recognised is Donna Finch, community development and safeguarding manager at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, who has been awarded an MBE.

She manages a number of schemes, including Firebreak and Essex Fire Cadets, and holds the national Duke of Edinburgh licence for the Chief Fire Officer Association.

Donna said: “I am thrilled, deeply honoured and humbled. There are so many deserving people, so to learn I was nominated was such a special feeling.

“My passion, and that of the team, is to provide opportunities to the vulnerable.

“I truly love my job and I intend to ensure our work continues to make a difference.

“I am so incredibly proud of the team. I’d also like to thank our partners.”

Acting chief fire officer Adam Eckley added: “This recognition is well-deserved and I’m incredibly proud of Donna and all her achievements and contributions to the service over the last 12 years.”

Lauren Kilbey, 56, from Colchester, has worked for the Department for Work and Pensions for 36 years on various projects to help victims of domestic abuse, the homeless, troubled families and people with mental health issues – and has been awarded an MBE.

Lauren said: “It feels pretty amazing. I’m still fairly stunned, it’s such a great honour and it’s a job that I love doing.

“I would describe many of the people I work with as being stuck, a life on benefits is normal and it’s about tackling the various challenges they have in their lives.”

Lauren also volunteers for Beacon House, a homeless charity.

John Gillan, from Colchester, has also been given an MBE for services to security in his role with Border Force.

He said: “I am surprised and thrilled to receive this honour. In this arena there is little of long-standing value that can be achieved through solitary endeavour. An honour such as this is therefore as much a testament to the hard work of those I have worked with, as it is for my own efforts.

Neil Stock, leader of Tendring District Council, has been awarded an OBE for services to local government, while Corinne Winwood and Katrina Whittaker have received British Empire Medals for services to youth rugby and mental health services respectively.

Other MBE recipients include Kerry Clancy-Horner from The Children’s Society; Samuel Duerden, deputy director of the International Rescue Committee; and former Real Tennis world champion Robert Fahey from Feering.

The full list of Essex honours winners:

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

CBE

Stephen Dodgson. Formerly head of Business Group. UK Export Finance Department for International Trade. For services to the British export economy. (Brentwood)

Laura Kenny, OBE. For services to cycling.

OBE

James Gosling. Solicitor and partner. Holman Fenwick Willan LLP. For services to the legal profession and maritime hostages. (Saffron Walden)

Shirley Kennerson. Head of South Essex Local Delivery Unit. Ministry of Justice. For services to probation and criminal justice. (London)

Neil Stock. Leader, Tendring District Council. For services to local government. (Ardleigh)

Professor Deborah Sturdy. Nurse Adviser, Care England. For services to older people dementia care and nursing. (Essex)

MBE

Debra Ballard. Executive officer, operations, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to homeless people in Southend. (Essex)

Kerry Clancy-Horner. Area manager, children’s services, The Children’s Society. For services to children and young people. (Chelmsford)

Joseph Clarke. For services to canoeing. (Waltham Abbey)

Peter Davies. Chair of governors, Kingsdown School, Southend and chairman of the Interim Executive Board, Leigh North Street Juniors. For services to education. (Westcliff)

Martin Devenish. Alumni Support, University Council University of Birmingham. For services to higher education and voluntary service to educational development overseas. (Ingatestone)

Samuel Duerden. Deputy director, International Rescue Committee. For services in response to humanitarian crises. (Colchester)

Robert Fahey. Formerly Real Tennis world champion. For services to sport. (Feering)

Donna Finch. Community development & safeguarding manager, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service. For services to children young people and vulnerable adults in the community. (Burnham-on-Crouch)

John Gillan. Grade 6. Border Force, Home Office. For services to border security. (Colchester)

Anne Jolly. Founder and manager, Sudden Adult Death Trust UK. For services to raising awareness of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome. (Brentwood)

Lauren Kilbey. Senior executive officer, Operations, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to disadvantaged and vulnerable people in Essex.

Katherine Liddell. Team organiser, Maintenance Delivery Unit, Network Rail. For services to transport in the East of England. (Rayleigh)

Max Whitlock. For services to gymnastics. (Pitsea)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Maureen Nunn. Midday assistant, cleaner and school volunteer, Lubbins Park Primary School, Essex. For services to education. (Canvey Island)

Katrina Whittaker. For services to people affected by mental health difficulties. (Braintree)

Corinne Winwood. Youth and mini-section chairman, Braintree Rugby Club. For services to youth rugby in Essex. (Witham)