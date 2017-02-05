Partly Cloudy

Essex teenager jailed after anti-Semetic tirade at Jewish community

19:18 05 February 2017

An intoxicated teenager who yelled “Heil Hitler” while pelting Jewish shoppers with gas canisters has been jailed.

Patrick Delaney claimed he bombarded four Orthodox Jews – including a 13-year-old boy – with the anti-Semitic abuse after he had fallen out with his girlfriend.

Victim Chaya Stern, who was with her teenage son, was left “very shocked” when Delaney, who was with two other men in a van, yelled “Hitler” at her repeatedly in Tottenham Hale retail park on January 6 2016.

The 19-year-old from Coggeshall sobbed as he was sentenced to six months in prison and told his actions were unacceptable in “any civilised society”.

Prosecutor Lee Sergent told Wood Green Crown Court: “Mrs Stern heard the word ‘Hitler’ over and over again. Mrs Stern had no doubt this was directed at her and her son.”

He added: “Both her and her son were very shocked and scared.”

The pair took shelter in a nearby supermarket – too afraid to leave and face their persecutor, the court heard.

Her brother Simon Lemberger, who was out with them, received a similar volley of Nazi-related abuse as he entered a different shop.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Stern said: “This incident has brought back bad memories and left me with a shocked feeling inside.

“I know it will take time to get over it. We didn’t do anything to these men, we didn’t agitate or argue with them, we were just in fact people who wanted to go shopping.”

Passing sentence, Judge John Dodd QC told the defendant: “Your conduct was simply disgraceful. Any civilised society cannot allow for such conduct to be tolerated.”

Delaney of Twin Oaks Caravan Park, Coggeshall, admitted one count of religiously aggravated harassment in December.

He was said to have a previous conviction for racial or religious abuse after yelling “tandoori” and “naan” at someone while at a swimming pool in 2012.

Barry Gilbert, defending, said of last year’s incident: “He had fallen out with his girlfriend and he got very depressed about it.”

He added: “The use of nitrous oxide was to put his woes behind him for a bit.”

“As Mr Delaney is from a traveller background he has been the victim of similar abuse, it is appalling behaviour, it is disgusting,” he added.

Updated: Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

45 minutes ago Emily Townsend
The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

A woman in her 30s has died following a two vehicle crash in Bardwell near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

17:45 Adam Howlett
Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

A man who was flown to hospital fighting for his life after a two car crash on the A12 near Saxmundham today is no longer in a life threatening condition.

Halstead and Braintree pubs broken into on consecutive days

7 minutes ago Will Lodge

Two Essex pubs have been broken into within two days.

Westley Rail Bridge closure in Bury St Edmunds signals traffic chaos for weeks

16:20 Mariam Ghaemi
The roadworks at Westley Bridge, taken in 2015. Picture: Phil Morley.

The closure of the route into western Bury St Edmunds is feared to cause traffic “hell”.

Gallery: Iwitness24 - Weekend in Pictures

16:58 Alex Walton
Captured at Ickworth Park. Picture: Paul Bustin

Your pictures from iWitness24 - the photo sharing website; bringing you local photos by local photographers.

Man seriously injured after crash in Great Holland

15:06 Adam Howlett
An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

A man has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Great Holland in Essex this morning.

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Updated: Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Blaze tears through barn at Cressing Park Farm, home to an equestrian centre

Barn fire ar Cressing. Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

Ongoing roadworks on A120, A12 and A14 expected to cause delays this week

Roadworks are planned for the A14, A12, M11 and A120 from February 6.

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town would be ‘up poo creek’ without Leicester loanee Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence wheels away after putting Town 1-0 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Reading 2 – Two more goals for Lawrence as Town rejuvenated

Tom Lawrence celebrates after putting the home side 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

Opinion: Ipswich Town’s top 100 – numbers 20 to 11, Kieron Dyer to Bill Baxter

Kieron Dyer is number 20 in Terry's countdown

War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road
