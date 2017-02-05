Partly Cloudy

Essex vicar arrested in child porn enquiry

16:53 05 February 2017

Heybridge vicar Peter Low.

Heybridge vicar Peter Low.

An Essex vicar has been suspended by his diocese after being charged with three offences of possessing child pornography.

Peter Low, 64, of Crescent Road, Heybridge, has been charged with three counts of possession of indecent images of children and one count of possession of a prohibited image of a child.

The charges relate to images allegedly downloaded from the internet.

Low is vicar of Heybridge and Langford parishes near Maldon.

He has been given conditional bail to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on March 1.

A statement from the Diocese of Chelmsford said: “The Diocese has been taking the investigation extremely seriously, and has been working closely with the police.

“Mr Low was suspended from all his duties as a vicar by the Bishop of Chelmsford immediately the Bishop was informed of the investigation, and he remains suspended.

“We are offering pastoral support and are keeping all those affected by the situation in our prayers.​”

Westley Rail Bridge closure in Bury St Edmunds signals traffic chaos for weeks

41 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
The roadworks at Westley Bridge, taken in 2015. Picture: Phil Morley.

The closure of the route into western Bury St Edmunds is feared to cause traffic “hell”.

Updated: Man suffers life threatening injuries following two car collision on A12 near Saxmundham

14:26 Adam Howlett
Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

A man is fighting for his life after a two car crash on the A12 near Saxmundham today.

Updated: Woman seriously hurt in Ixworth crash – Bardwell Road shut both ways

14:12 Emily Townsend
The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Police, paramedics and firefighters from Ixworth, Elmswell and Bury St Edmunds are at the scene of a serious crash in west Suffolk.

Man seriously injured after crash in Great Holland

15:06 Adam Howlett
An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

A man has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Great Holland in Essex this morning.

‘Bring On Tomorrow’...Four days of ‘Fame’ at Farlingaye High School

16:00 Tom Potter
'Lunchtime' scene with Connie Lamb playing Cameran Diaz

It’s known for its rousing numbers and colourful costumes – but a gritty urban drama bubbles beneath the surface of a Suffolk school’s latest theatre production.

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

12:00 Emily Townsend
Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

A teenager who lost his life on a main road in Colchester yesterday has been named locally.

