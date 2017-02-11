Rain

Essex Wildlife Trust names February 18 Brent Goose Day

19:49 11 February 2017

Brent Geese at Fingringhoe Wick. Photo: Peter Bowden

Brent Geese at Fingringhoe Wick. Photo: Peter Bowden

Archant

One quarter of the world’s population of Brent geese spend winter in Essex.

Brent Geese over Essex Marshes. Photo: Russell SavoryBrent Geese over Essex Marshes. Photo: Russell Savory

The county’s Wildlife Trust is encouraging bird-lovers to head outside to steal a sight of the Dark-bellied creature before it migrates for breeding season.

The conservation charity has named Saturday, February 18 ‘Brent Goose Day’ when it will have experts at two reserves to help people see the geese.

A spokesman for Essex Wildlife Trust said: “Brent Goose Day celebrates those hordes - monochrome beauties that carpet our coast, cloud our skies and fill the air with a carefree chunter.

“Essex Wildlife Trust is encouraging as many people as possible to get out and about to savour the ‘Brents’, before the birds embark on their epic migration back to their Arctic breeding grounds.”

Ornithology specialists will be at Blue House Farm (North Fambridge, CM3 6NA) and Fingringhoe Wick (south-east of Colchester, CO5 7DN) between 10am and 2pm.

There is no need to book.

Essex Wildlife Trust is also asking people to get in touch via social media on the weekend of February 18 to spread news of where they have seen the geese and to share their videos and images of the birds.

