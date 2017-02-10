Evacuation zone set up as gas cylinder catches fire in suspected arson in Colchester

Fire crews from Colchester and Wivenhoe attended the scene (stock image) Archant

A 200-metre evacuation zone was put in place while firefighters battled a van fire in Colchester this morning where a gas cylinder had caught alight.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Balfe Court at around 2am today.

A police spokesman said the blaze is believed to have been started deliberately.

He said: “A 200-metre evacuation zone was put in place due to acetylene cylinders being involved.

“The fire is being treated as arson.”

Two fire engines from Colchester and another from Wivenhoe were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival firefighters reported that the fire had started with one cylinder, containing Acetylene, alight inside a van.

“This then spread from the van to four other vehicles.”

Fire fighters worked until 4.37am to extinguish the fire.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 71 of 10/02 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.