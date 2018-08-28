Hand cycle ride by spina bifida and hydrocephalus sufferer gives a boost to My WiSH Charity

Brian Alldis with his cheque for £660 following his hand cycle ride. Picture: MYWISH CHARITY Archant

A cycle ride from Caernarfon to Chepstow has helped to raise money for the Every Heart Matters appeal.

The route, branded the Wales in the Day challenge, was carried out by Brian Alldis who has spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

He carried out the challenge using his handcycle but had to give up just over 20 miles short of the 165-mile finishing line.

However, he did manage to collect a total of £660 for the appeal which is being organised by the My WiSH Charity and is aiming to raise £500,000 for a new cardiac suite at the West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

And the funds he raised are going towards a room designed specifically for children.

Already purchased is some play equipment for the main reception including a large interactive play cube. This will benefit the young patients - and also adults - if they have to bring their children with them for an appointment keeping them calm and happy.

There are also some skylights which have been ordered for one of the diagnostic unit rooms which have a picture of the sky with clouds.

These will be placed over the bed to help distract and calm the children. They will also benefit patients with learning difficulties and those with dementia.

Meanwhile, Brian said: “The ride was tough which I was expecting. It started at 4am in the drizzle and didn’t take long to start climbing hills through Snowdonia. I was mentally struggling on the hills at points as on a hand bike you cannot get out of the saddle.

“I was ahead of the time cut off by about 30 minutes till we hit a 15% incline which I had to pull the bike up due to it being too steep to cycle up.

“After the third feed station I had three hours to do 36 miles which was going to be a bit of an effort after all the climbing my average was down to 10mph.

“So after leaving the feed station the climbing continued meaning my average started to drop more, seven miles later and looking at the course profile to come we knew the time was against us.

“So after a long hard think and a phone call to the event team we decided to call it a day. But I am now thinking of my next challenge for next year.”

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is investing £5.2m in developing a state of the art cardiac suite that will provide quicker access to more treatments, but the £500,000 My WiSH Charity is hoping to raise will lead to the whole unit, which is currently fragmented on different floors, being brought together in one purpose-built centre.

