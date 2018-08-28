Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hand cycle ride by spina bifida and hydrocephalus sufferer gives a boost to My WiSH Charity

PUBLISHED: 10:30 31 October 2018

Brian Alldis with his cheque for £660 following his hand cycle ride. Picture: MYWISH CHARITY

Brian Alldis with his cheque for £660 following his hand cycle ride. Picture: MYWISH CHARITY

Archant

A cycle ride from Caernarfon to Chepstow has helped to raise money for the Every Heart Matters appeal.

Every Heart Matters logoEvery Heart Matters logo

The route, branded the Wales in the Day challenge, was carried out by Brian Alldis who has spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

He carried out the challenge using his handcycle but had to give up just over 20 miles short of the 165-mile finishing line.

However, he did manage to collect a total of £660 for the appeal which is being organised by the My WiSH Charity and is aiming to raise £500,000 for a new cardiac suite at the West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

And the funds he raised are going towards a room designed specifically for children.

Already purchased is some play equipment for the main reception including a large interactive play cube. This will benefit the young patients - and also adults - if they have to bring their children with them for an appointment keeping them calm and happy.

There are also some skylights which have been ordered for one of the diagnostic unit rooms which have a picture of the sky with clouds.

These will be placed over the bed to help distract and calm the children. They will also benefit patients with learning difficulties and those with dementia.

Meanwhile, Brian said: “The ride was tough which I was expecting. It started at 4am in the drizzle and didn’t take long to start climbing hills through Snowdonia. I was mentally struggling on the hills at points as on a hand bike you cannot get out of the saddle.

“I was ahead of the time cut off by about 30 minutes till we hit a 15% incline which I had to pull the bike up due to it being too steep to cycle up.

“After the third feed station I had three hours to do 36 miles which was going to be a bit of an effort after all the climbing my average was down to 10mph.

“So after leaving the feed station the climbing continued meaning my average started to drop more, seven miles later and looking at the course profile to come we knew the time was against us.

“So after a long hard think and a phone call to the event team we decided to call it a day. But I am now thinking of my next challenge for next year.”

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is investing £5.2m in developing a state of the art cardiac suite that will provide quicker access to more treatments, but the £500,000 My WiSH Charity is hoping to raise will lead to the whole unit, which is currently fragmented on different floors, being brought together in one purpose-built centre.

If you want to support the Every Heart Matters appeal go to the website www.mywishcharity.co.uk and if you would like to donate to the appeal you can do so by going to: Justgiving.com/ehma or text EHMA17 £10 to 70070.

Topic Tags:

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

07:52 Jake Foxford
Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

The family of a Suffolk mother of two who died suddenly after a rare blood disease diagnosis have accepted an award from St John’s ambulance on her behalf - after her organs saved three other lives.

All three emergency services called to two vehicle collision on A14

14 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Police are still at the scene of a two vehicle collision at the Copdock interchange Picture: Google Maps

Fire, police and ambulance services attended a two vehicle collision on the A14 at the Copdock interchange.

Only click on this if you’re not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

34 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

35 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are at the scene of the a three vehicle collision heading Westbound which is causing severe delays for commuters.

Teenage boy due in court accused of spitting on women

09:09 Dominic Moffitt
A teenager has been arrested following reports women were spat on in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 15-year-old boy from Clacton is due in court for seven counts of common assault after several women were spat on.

Video: See inside this incredible house for sale in Dunwich for £1.325 million which comes with a beach

09:07 Caroline Culot
Greyfriars, Dunwich, for sale. Pic: www.muskermcintyre.co.uk

This wonderful Victorian home built in Dunwich by the family who owned the village and comes with its own beach is for sale for £1.325 million.

Engineering works cause Ipswich train delays and cancellations

08:19 Dominic Moffitt
Ipswich Station platform and Greater Anglia mainline train

Several services have been cancelled and others are expecting delays as engineering work between Norwich and Ipswich overran.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

New attractions and security measures unveiled for Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will run from November 22-25 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24