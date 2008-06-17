Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Everyone was welcome at this Christmas lunch in 1993

12:00 25 December 2016

Catholic church 'Care in the Community' Christmas Day lunch.

Catholic church 'Care in the Community' Christmas Day lunch.

Archant

Nobody should be alone on Christmas Day and with that in mind the Catholic community of Bury St Edmunds hosted a very special event in 1993.

Comment
Smiles all around at the Christmas lunch in 1993.Smiles all around at the Christmas lunch in 1993.

Older people were invited by the Catholic church’s care in the community to Christmas Day lunch.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures? Get in touch at suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.ukDo you recognise anyone in these pictures? Get in touch at suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.uk

Donations were taken from the guests and this was donated to the homeless, meaning everyone benefitted from the charitable event.

Christmas hats and crackers for everyone!Christmas hats and crackers for everyone!

Elsewhere in the county, community groups and even some pubs, open their doors on December 25 each year to ensure everyone has somewhere to go - and not just for a warming tukey dinner, but also for some companionship during what can be a very lonely time of year.

Catholic church 'Care in the Community' Christmas Day lunch.Catholic church 'Care in the Community' Christmas Day lunch.

Here we share photos from the event in 1993 - and it looks like everyone involved had a wonderful time at the party.

Everyone was welcome at the lunch back in 1993.Everyone was welcome at the lunch back in 1993.

If you know anyone who was featured in these images or you yourself organise a community project at Christmas, get in touch via email.

Keywords: Facebook

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Gallery: Gatehouse charity hosts Christmas lunch for the lonely and homeless in Bury St Edmunds

15 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Mayor of St Edmundsbury and Gatehouse chairman Julia Wakelam with volunteers Katie Bexon and daughter Ella Nobbs and guest Susan Buckle

Communities came together today to support the lonely and homeless at Christmas time.

Gallery: Clacton Christmas Day Dip enjoyed by 80-year-old who has only missed the event twice since 1953

6 minutes ago Matt Stott
Organiser Fred Eastman, 80, has only missed two Clacton Christmas Day Dips since it began in 1953. Pic: Seanna Hughes.

Organiser Fred Eastman was one of only around 10 people who took part in the inaugural event.

Archbishop of Canterbury urges faith in time of ‘fear’ at Christmas Day sermon

14:16 Chris Shimwell
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, in Bury St Edmunds in 2014. Picture by Andy Abbott

The Archbishop of Canterbury, head of the Church of England, has urged people to have faith in troubled times in his Christmas Day sermon at Canterbury Cathedral today.

Gallery: 16 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

13:00 Chris Shimwell
Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

At least 16 sets of parents have received an extra special Christmas present so far today in Suffolk and north Essex with the arrival of their newborn child.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family for Christmas Day service at Sandringham

12:37 Reporters
Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to church for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham this morning.

Gallery: Everyone was welcome at this Christmas lunch in 1993

12:00
Catholic church 'Care in the Community' Christmas Day lunch.

Nobody should be alone on Christmas Day and with that in mind the Catholic community of Bury St Edmunds hosted a very special event in 1993.

Gallery: Hundreds take on the Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip 2016 for St Elizabeth Hospice

11:45 Matt Stott
The Christmas Day Dip 2016 at Felixstowe, Pic: Harman Hopkins.

It is a Christmas tradition in which the North Sea provides a physical test for only the hardiest of souls.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s family urge the public to treasure their families this Christmas

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son. L-R Mackeyan McKeague,Nicola Urquhart,Darroch McKeague.

Which pharmacies are open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the Bank Holiday?

File photo dated 17/6/2008 of medicines and drugs on a shelf in a pharmacy as health officials have said that antibiotic use must become cleverer and the number of prescriptions slashed to reverse a recent increase in drug-resistant infections. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday October 10, 2014. The number of reported resistant infections of e-coli in England rose by 12% between 2010 and 2013, which was linked to a 6% increase in prescriptions of antibiotics, Public Health England said. See PA story HEALTH Antibiotics. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Manningtree man Chris Naya airlifted to Addenbrooke’s in “life-threatening condition”

Chris Naya, 35, from Manningtree (pictured) was discovered in Central Park, in Chelmsford, He was unconscious and had suffered a serious head injury.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family for Christmas Day service at Sandringham

Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Gallery: 16 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Firefighters called to rescue cat stuck on roof in Ipswich

Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen will miss Sandringham Christmas Day church service due to heavy cold

Members of the public wait to see the royal family arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Emergency services on scene after three cars crash on B1079 between Clopton and Otley

Police were called to the scene of an accident.

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family for Christmas Day service at Sandringham

Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Bishop’s Highpoint prison visit aims to show inmates they are ‘not forgotten’ at Christmas

Bishop Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, is pictured in Mendlesham.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24