Everyone was welcome at this Christmas lunch in 1993

Catholic church 'Care in the Community' Christmas Day lunch. Archant

Nobody should be alone on Christmas Day and with that in mind the Catholic community of Bury St Edmunds hosted a very special event in 1993.

Older people were invited by the Catholic church’s care in the community to Christmas Day lunch.

Donations were taken from the guests and this was donated to the homeless, meaning everyone benefitted from the charitable event.

Elsewhere in the county, community groups and even some pubs, open their doors on December 25 each year to ensure everyone has somewhere to go - and not just for a warming tukey dinner, but also for some companionship during what can be a very lonely time of year.

Here we share photos from the event in 1993 - and it looks like everyone involved had a wonderful time at the party.

