Everything we know about the serious lorry crash on the A12 at Witham yesterday, including Highways England diversion route through Chelmsford, Braintree and Great Notley

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow Archant

Major delays were experienced by rush-hour motorists on the A12 yesterday after a serious lorry crash.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is believed the HGV crashed off a bridge over the dual carriageway.

Here is everything we know about the incident.

• The crash happened around 3.40pm yesterday at Coleman’s Bridge at Witham

• It is believed an lorry crashed onto the southbound carriageway from the bridge

• The lorry driver, thought to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene

• The load being carried in the 40ft container on the lorry was 26 tonnes of batteries wired in series

• Both sides of the road were quickly closed with rush-hour traffic queuing for several miles

• The northbound carriageway re-opened around 6.20pm yesterday

• The southbound closure, which will remain in place through today’s evening rush hour, is between the junction for Marks Tey (junction 25) and the Boreham Interchange (junction 19), and will remain in force for several hours

• Drivers are being told to find alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys

• The diversion for people travelling southbound is to exit the A12 at Marks Tey (junction 25) and follow the A120 to Braintree. Exit the A120 at Panners Interchange and follow the A131 through Great Notley and Great Leighs to the A131/A130/B1008 roundabout. At the roundabout take the first exit and continue on the A130 through Chelmsford to re-join the A12 at junction 19

• The recovery operation involves the Environment Agency working alongside the emergency services to minimise damage to the environment by the lorry’s load of batteries