Everything we know about the serious rush-hour lorry crash on the A12 at Witham, including Highways England diversion route through Chelmsford, Braintree and Great Notley

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow Archant

Major delays are being experienced by rush-hour motorists on the A12 tonight after a serious lorry crash.

It is believed the HGV crashed off a bridge over the dual carriageway.

Here is everything we know about the incident so far.

• The crash happened around 3.40pm at Coleman’s Bridge at Witham

• Both sides of the road were quickly closed with rush-hour traffic queuing for several miles

• The northbound carriageway re-opened around 6.20pm.

• The southbound closure is between the junction for Marks Tey (junction 25) and the Boreham Interchange (junction 19), and will remain in force for several hours

• It’s believed an articulated lorry crashed onto the southbound carriageway from the bridge

• Drivers are being told to find alternative routes and allow extra time for their journeys

• For people travelling northbound, the advised diversion is to leave at Boreham (junction 19), follow the A130 through Chelmsford to the A130.A131/B1008 roundabout, then take the third exit to Braintree and follow the A131 through Great Leighs and Great Notley to the A120 Panners Interchange. At the interchange follow the A120 for Colchester and continue to Marks Tey to re-join the A12 at junction 25.

For people travelling southbound, exit the A12 at Marks Tey (junction 25) and follow the A120 to Braintree. Exit the A120 at Panners Interchange and follow the A131 through Great Notley and Great Leighs to the A131/A130/B1008 roundabout. At the roundabout take the first exit and continue on the A130 through Chelmsford to re-join the A12 at junction 19.

• The condition of the occupant of the lorry is not yet known