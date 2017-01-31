Overcast

Ex-wife of Suffolk osteopath Nicholas Salway, struck off for sex with patients at Hadleigh Health Centre, had no idea what he was doing

20:00 31 January 2017

Lucinda Salway

Lucinda Salway

The ex-wife of an osteopath struck off the register for misconduct, including allegations of sex with patients and inappropriate sexual messages, has told how his actions have caused distress for her children and problems for her business.

Comment
Nicholas Salway, an osteopath who was last week struck off the register for various misconducts.Nicholas Salway, an osteopath who was last week struck off the register for various misconducts.

Lucinda Salway’s former husband and business partner, Nicholas Salway, appeared before the General Osteopathic Council in London last week over a string of allegations between April 2013 and January 2016 at the now-closed Hadleigh Health Centre.

Mrs Salway, who has two children aged 12 and 14, said: “It’s been very difficult. Once I found out about the allegations, I did the utmost to protect my clients and keep them informed.

“I knew nothing of Nick’s activities at the time they were committed. I’ve had to disassociate myself from his name so I changed the business to Backs for the Future.

“I’ve lost clients but lots of people have stuck by me too.

“I just hope the whole situation will die a death but I want to make sure my business survives.”

Mrs Salway, who worked at Hadleigh Health Centre for 13 years, has relocated her practice to her home.

“The only way I can afford my home is to work from there and cut my costs,” she added. “My children are in private education so I’m funding that too – Ipswich High School for Girls and St Joseph’s College have been amazing.

“The whole experience has been a complete nightmare for myself and my children but we hope we can rebuild our lives in Hadleigh within the community we know and love.”

Among the allegations were sex with a patient in one of the treatment rooms, which Salway filmed, a camera found in a treatment room and a sexual relationship with a second patient over a six-month period.

The hearing concluded that the threshold for unacceptable professional conduct had been met having violated several Osteopathic Practice Standards. Salway had been on a nine-month suspension order but the committee determined his actions were sufficient that he could no longer practice.

The committee said: “The registrant consciously and deliberately blurred the boundaries between his professional life and personal life and as a consequence his behaviour has brought the profession into disrepute.”

20:00 Lauren Everitt
