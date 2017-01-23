Overcast

Exclusive: Brightest and best migrants will continue to come to East Anglia, says Prime Minister

23 January, 2017 - 11:30

Britain will welcome the “brightest and the best” migrant workers to the region post-Brexit, the prime minister has said as she launches her 10-point industrial strategy

today,

Theresa May said new immigration rules would see migrant workers continue to flow into Britain from Europe.

There are fears highly-skilled scientists could leave Britain following the European Union departure, and the region’s farmers and food producers also fear the impact the Brexit vote could have on their ability to recruit the thousands of Eastern European workers they rely on to pick fruit and vegetables.

At a select committee last week, MPs were told by two producers from the region that applications for seasonal work had halved since the same time last year. But Mrs May insisted the referendum vote had been about “taking control”, and that people wanted the British government to decide what immigration rules were.

“But I also said in my speech on Tuesday that of course immigrants from Europe will continue to come into the UK.

“We will continue to welcome the brightest and the best. I recognise the contribution that people coming from the EU into the UK have made to our economy and society already.”

On the status of low-skilled labour she said they were “looking at the arrangements that will be in place for the immigration rules we will set up once we are outside the European Union”, claiming there were a “variety of ways” a system could be set up.

“We obviously hear from businesses, we also hear from farmers, we also hear from the food industry which I know is of particular importance in East Anglia and their concern about the ability to have the right workforce.

“Obviously we take those into account.”

  • Surely those menacing groups of enrichers hanging around Ipswich town centre are the brightest and the best? I think Mr Ipswich should be asked.

    cthulu

    Monday, January 23, 2017

