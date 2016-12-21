Expansion of Snape Maltings arts and shopping complex to allow it to ‘grow, thrive and prosper’

Work is under way on a masterplan for the future of one of Suffolk’s landmarks and major attractions, which will create more shops, business premises, and facilities for artistes.

Snape Maltings is planning to announce full details of the huge project next summer to mark the 50th anniversary of the world famous Concert Hall.

It has now appointed London-based architecture and urban planning practice Allies and Morrison to draw up the detailed plans.

The company will develop proposals for more than 4,600 sq m of new space by converting eight derelict buildings, many of which have long stood empty.

These will house new artist accommodation, music studios, business units, an expansion of the shopping area, plus an interactive visitor experience.

Another aspect of the proposals will be the creation of a National Music Centre for Health and Wellbeing.

Harry Young, general manager at Snape Maltings, said: “The masterplan proposals are being drawn up with a view to presentations in June 2017 to coincide with the Aldeburgh Festival and the 50th anniversary of the 830-seater Snape Maltings Concert Hall.

“We are hugely proud to be the owners of this glorious site, and take seriously the responsibility of completing its reinvention.

“We know Allies and Morrison will design a masterplan that respects our heritage and helps us to become more financially resilient, whilst maximising our opportunity to make the site one of the world’s great, and most useful, cultural destinations.”

Robert Maxwell, partner at Allies and Morrison, said: “Following on from the fantastic work undertaken by Haworth Tompkins, we hope to provide a flexible masterplan within which Snape and its unique musical campus can grow, thrive and prosper.”

Twice shortlisted for the Stirling Prize, 39 of the company’s completed buildings have won RIBA awards.

Around 500,000 people a year enjoy Snape Maltings’ specialist shops, galleries, public house, visitor centre, markets and tea room, as well as the concerts and other art activities – and it is said to be “the most frequented tourist destination in Suffolk”.

The riverside complex has recently rebranded, bringing together Aldeburgh Music, which operated Snape Maltings Concert Hall and a vibrant creative campus, and the award-winning independent retail business under the Snape Maltings brand.