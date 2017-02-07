Experts on hand to help family history research at open day in Leiston

Alde Valley Family History Group is holding a special open day on February 11 Archant

People tracing their family trees will be able to get some expert help with their research this weekend.

Alde Valley Family History Group is holding an open day on Saturday, February 11, at the Long Shop Museum in Leiston from 11am to 4pm, featuring a variety of exhibits, including local graveyard surveys, details of war memorials, a wide range of directories, parish registers, census returns, and old maps of the area.

There will be a special display about local house name plaques, and a portrayal of the life of William Herbert Ling, a life-long resident of Leiston. People are invited to bring along old family photos that need dating.

Advice and help will be available from experienced researchers, who will be on hand to guide people through the use of the various sources and answer questions.

Entrance is free, but donations to the Long Shop are appreciated. Light refreshments will also be available.