Failed blood samples in Suffolk and Essex ‘dropped considerably’ after launch of remedial action plan

Medical tests (stock image).Credit:Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Actions taken to resolve the problems that led to more than 1,000 medical blood samples being rejected in just one week are said to have made “considerable” improvements.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Changes to the way the Pathology Partnership (tPP) dealt with blood samples from GP surgeries in Suffolk and north Essex resulted had resulted in a four-fold increase in the number of rejected samples last year.

The problems arose when the processing samples in north Essex was transferred from laboratories at Colchester General Hospital to its “hub laboratory” at Ipswich Hospital. It meant some patients with potentially life-threatening illnesses had to provide samples on as many as three occasions.

Since the problem peaked in October last year, the Ipswich and East Suffiolk Clinical Commissioning Group (IESCCG) has been holding fortnightly remedial action plan review meetings with the TPP.

A paper prepared for tomorrow’s IESCCG board meeting in Stowmarket states: “The numbers of failed samples dropped considerably as soon as the first actions were implemented and numbers have continued to reduce week on week. There were a few exceptions where numbers rose slightly and these were investigated at the time and actions taken to resolve these.”

At the previous meeting of the IESCCG in November, chief contracts officer Jan Thomas, said the service had been unsatisfactory and tPP had received complaints from a number of practices, though improvements had since been made. The problem had been brought into focus when John Havard, partner at Saxmundham Health, said an 83-year-old diabetic patient had been made to take three tests due to rejections.

Actions since taken to resolve the problems include improvements to the lab booking process, more staff, extra centrifuge at the lab and extra courier collections of samples

Some “hotspot” practices in the region now have four collections a day, compared with two, the report adds.

As part of the improvements, doctors have been encouraged to make better use of the electronic requesting service, to reduce errors made in “deciphering handwriting”.

Imran Qureshi and Gary Nicholson at the Leiston Practice are set to begin a pilot for fully paperless sample requesting this month.

A spokesman for tPP, which provides thousands of tests for GPs in Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and north east Essex every day, has previously apologised to any patient who needed to give a repeat blood sample because their original sample could not be tested.