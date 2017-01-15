Family escape harm after vehicle bursts into flames in Ipswich
17:48 15 January 2017
Archant
A family was forced to flee their vehicle after it burst into flames in Ipswich today.
Firefighters and police rushed to the scene of a black Land Rover Discovery on fire on Jovian Way, close to the junction with Bramford Road, at around 2.25pm today, Sunday January 15.
Witness Joseph Spear said a husband, wife and family friend who were in the vehicle at the time had rushed to get their two small children out to safety.
He said the car burned until fire crews arrived to tackle the blaze which was confined to the engine compartment of the vehicle.
He said: “I saw and spoke to the family who were visibly shaken by the ordeal.
“They said that as soon as they realised there was a problem their priority was to get the children out to safety.”
A fire spokeswoman confirmed one engine had been sent to the scene and that the incident was under control by 2.52pm.
Police officers also attended.
A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports that a car had caught fire partially blocking the carriageway.
“It involved a Land Rover. The fire was caused by the car’s equipment so there is no further investigation taking place.”