Family of former Braintree dinner lady Jean Childs pay tribute to ‘beautiful 80-year-old’

Tributes have been paid to 80-year-old Jean Childs from Braintree who died following a crash on the A120 Archant

The family of Jean Childs from Braintree who worked as a dinner lady for more than 20 years in the town have paid tribute to the 80-year-old who ‘lived life to the full’.

The grandmother-of-two was killed in a crash on the A120 Colchester Road on Friday January 27.

Her son Gavin said: “Mum was a very young and beautiful 80-year-old who enjoyed life to the full.

“She loved spending time with her grandsons, playing cards games, needle work, knitting and anything that was creative.

“She will be remembered for her beehive blonde hair style and for a being a dinner lady at Chapel Hill School for over 20 years.

“Mum formerly worked at the Courtaulds textiles factory in Halstead while living in Braintree with husband Harold, who she married in 1954.

“She had four brothers and one sister and leaves behind her son, Gavin, and grandsons, Tom and Ted.”

Police were called to the collision in involving a Ford Fiesta and a silver Mercedes A180 between Coggeshall and Marks Tey junction at around 11pm on Friday.

Mrs Childs, who was driving the Fiesta, died at the scene.

Anybody who witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk

