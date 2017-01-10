Family pay tribute to ‘amazing’ mother-of-four Sonya Colton killed in Thorndon crash

Sonya Colton, 29, from Stoke Ash, died in a single vehicle collision in Thorndon near Eye on December 27 Archant

A woman who died after her car crashed into a ditch in Thorndon was mum to four children – including one who was just four months old, her family have said.

Sonya Colton, 29 and from Stoke Ash, was found seriously injured near her car after it crashed on Thwaite Road on December 27.

Paying tribute, her family said Ms Colton, who had previously lived in Oulton Broad and attended Elm Tree School in Lowestoft, was “much loved” and had become an “amazing, strong woman.”

“A precious daughter of Tracy and Andy, loved daughter to Dave, much loved sister to Tony and Louise, a loving mother to four children, the youngest being only four months old,” they said.

“A ‘princess’ to so many, our thoughts are with her children who will be brought up with the knowledge of what an amazing, strong woman she had become and how very much she loved them all.

“Sonya had lived in Stoke Ash for the last four-and-a-half years and had many some very close friends there.

“She previously lived on Victoria Road, Oulton Broad, and had attended Elm Tree School, Lowestoft, before going to the New Eccles Hall School in Quidenham, Norfolk, and after leaving school had chosen to work with disabled children.”

Her family also thanked a passerby who called an ambulance and stayed with Ms Colton until emergency services arrived.

They added: “The day she left this Earth was the day all our lives changed forever. You will be so deeply missed and never forgotten.

“The family would like to thank all the emergency services that attended the scene, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and a very special ‘thank you’ to the person or persons who called the emergency services and stayed with her until they arrived.”

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash should call the serious collision investigation team on 101, quoting CAD 70 of December 27.