Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Family pay tribute to brave Ipswich teenager who died of leukaemia aged 17

18:15 18 January 2017

Emma King from Ipswich died from leaukemia aged 17. Left to right, Emma's step-sister Jamie Green, her mother Kathy King and step-father Shaun Green.

Emma King from Ipswich died from leaukemia aged 17. Left to right, Emma's step-sister Jamie Green, her mother Kathy King and step-father Shaun Green.

The mother of a brave Ipswich teenager who died of a rare form of leukaemia at the age of 17 says she ‘always had a smile on her face’.

1 Comments
Emma King from Ipswich died from leaukemia aged 17Emma King from Ipswich died from leaukemia aged 17

Emma King was just 13-years-old when she was diagnosed with Philadelphia positive acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2013, a cancer which causes white blood cells to overproduce in the bone marrow.

Yet despite her illness, which saw her complete years of intensive treatment, including chemotherapy, her mother Kathy says she was always looking out for others.

“She was really brave and didn’t let her illness get her down, even when she was in hospital,” she said. “Sometimes she was stuck in a room for two to three weeks at a time.

“She went through so much but always had a smile on her face.

The family Emma King from Ipswich, who died from leaukemia, have paid tribute to herThe family Emma King from Ipswich, who died from leaukemia, have paid tribute to her

“She never moaned about having cancer - she always said there was someone worse off than her.

“In hospital she was always concerned about other people on the ward.

“I told her you need to be worried about yourself but she was always worrying about other people.”

Emma, of Kensington Road in Ipswich, was a pupil at Westbourne Academy when she was first diagnosed.

Left to right, Emma King's step-sister Jamie Green and mother Kathy KingLeft to right, Emma King's step-sister Jamie Green and mother Kathy King

“She had a big lump on her neck and was really lethargic,” said Kathy. “The doctors said it was a virus and that she would get over it herself.”

A week later Emma collapsed while walking to school.

After a visit to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and series of blood tests, Emma and her family were told the devastating news.

“In hospital a consultant said she had Philadelphia acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, he said she was only the third person at Addenbrooke’s to have it,” said Kathy.

Emma King with her step-father Shaun GreenEmma King with her step-father Shaun Green

“From then she was in treatment for two and a half years.

“Then they thought it had gone and she had a year with no treatment and started back at college

“She was really enjoying it. She made new friends, she was always out and about. She was so happy.”

In February last year the family went on holiday to Disney World in Florida thanks to the Rays of Sunshine charity, which helps to brighten the lives of seriously ill children.

In February Emma King was granted a wish to visit Walt Disney World in Florida and swim with dolphins by charity Rays of SunshineIn February Emma King was granted a wish to visit Walt Disney World in Florida and swim with dolphins by charity Rays of Sunshine

On her return - and in remission - Emma started a course at Suffolk New College with a dream of becoming a nurse.

But just weeks later the family was dealt a further blow, with the news that the disease had returned and that Emma needed a lifesaving bone marrow transplant.

“We came back in March for a routine exam and more blood tests and the doctor said he didn’t think it would come back,” said Kathy. “But a couple of weeks later they called saying we need to see you tomorrow.

“They said Emma needed to come back to hospital as she had a relapse and needed a bone marrow transplant.”

Emma passed away on December 12 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

At her funeral, attended by more than 100 people on Wednesday last week, her coffin was led out by the family’s dogs Daisy, Charlie and Lola, who she loved dearly.

“They are usually very naughty dogs but were good as gold that day,” said Kathy. “They gave a little bark at the end, it was if they were saying goodbye.”

Kathy said as well as being a popular girl with lots of friends, she was also very close to her brother Adam, 22, her step sisters Jamie, 21,  Cassie, 23, Callie, 18 and Danielle, her half sister Tasha, 36 and step-dad Shaun.

“Emma was so bubbly and so caring,” she said. “She loved to be out with her friends but her illness stopped her being able to go out much, which must have been very hard on her.

“She was also cheeky, very cheeky - a very strong person.”

Emma’s dream to swim with dolphins

In February last year Emma and her family were whisked away for a dream holiday at Disney World in Florida thanks to the generosity of a charity that works to brighten the lives of seriously ill children.

Emma, a big animal lover, got the chance to swim with dolphins.

Her mum, Kathy, said Emma had never been happier.

“She loved it, she wanted us to take her back,” she said.

“She was so happy that week, it was as if she had never been ill.

“She went on every ride in the park, she went snorkelling, she swam with the dolphins - she loved every minute of it.

“She was a major thrill-seeker - there was no ride she wouldn’t go on.

“If anything was fast or high, she loved it.”

After returning from America, Emma had wanted to do a sponsored sky dive to raise money for the C9 cancer ward at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, before discovering her cancer had returned and she became too ill.

Keywords: Addenbrooke's Hospital Suffolk New College America

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

When will Ed Sheeran tour in 2017? Singer-songwriter teases announcement of live dates

17:42 Edmund Crosthwaite
Ed Sheeran. Credit: Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran may soon be performing live on stage once more – hot on the heels of his latest album’s release.

Sun’s reflection in mirror causes devastating fire at home in Fifth Avenue, Chelmsford

19 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The fire was caused by the sun's reflection in a bedroom mirror. Picture: Richard Wisbey.

An Essex couple have been left homeless after their house caught fire as a result of the sun’s reflection in a mirror.

Bridget Muttock finally retiring from Depperhaugh nursing home at Hoxne at 80

21 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Bridget Muttock and manager Alison Fallowfield, seated, with some of the home’s other long serving staff.

Carer Bridget Muttock has some heartfelt advice for anyone contemplating retirement in their 60s – don’t do it.

Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

16:15 Emily Townsend
The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

A well-known hotel in the heart of Colchester has joined a range of other outlets in the town to be given just one star for food hygiene.

Bid to scrap Colchester bus lane over fears drivers are making ‘dangerous’ U-turns

17:44 Emily Townsend
Colchester GV: High Street/East Hill bus lane

Campaigners are launching a bid to scrap a bus lane which they claim is forcing drivers to make dangerous U-turns at the bottom of Colchester High Street.

Owner of fire-damaged George Inn in Wickham Market ‘happy to co-operate’ with community buy-out

17:19 Andrew Hirst
The George Inn, Wickham Market

The owner of a fire-damaged Suffolk pub has expressed his willingness to sell the historic building to a community group wishing to take it on.

New teams in Leiston and Southwold to regenerate their coastal communities

16:52 Richard Cornwell
A sunny day on the beach and promenade in Southwold - the town has been boosted by coastal communities status. Picture: James Bass

Two communities in Suffolk have been awarded special status as part of a national project to drive forward future economic growth and prosperity in coastal areas.

Most read

Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

I’m not bothered about The Jam reforming says Bruce Foxton

From The Jam, featuring Bruce Foxton and Russell Hastings, head to Bury St Edmunds this month. Photo: Derek D'Souza

Updated: A12 reopens after three injured during serious A12 crash at Wangford, near Southwold

The A12 has been closed following an accident (Stock photo)

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

Revealed – the Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants with zero and one-star food hygiene ratings

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town fans: It’s time to go, Mick McCarthy

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank after losing to Lincoln in the FA Cup third round replay.

Terry Butcher: Time for the healing process to start at Ipswich Town

Terry Butcher

Poll: Another blow for Ipswich Town as Adam Webster will miss the rest of the season

Adam Webster is out for the season

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future next summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Walking, cycling or using public transport for daily commute could help tackle Ipswich’s traffic chaos

Dr Dan Poulter with business leaders at Brome.

Opinion: Drivers in Ipswich need to help reduce congestion now instead of waiting for Northern bypass

Traffic congestion in Ipswich is set to get worse unless we change our way of getting to work.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24