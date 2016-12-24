Family pay tribute to mum and daughter who died in Braintree house fire

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night. Archant

The family of a mum and daughter who died in a house fire in Braintree on Wednesday have paid tribute to their loved ones and the overwhelming support from the community.

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire. Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire that happened on Wednesday Dec 21 in South Street in Braintree.A woman and child died in the fire.

Essex Fire and Rescue services were called around 10.45pm to a house fire in South Street, Braintree, on Wednesday, where a 41-year-old woman and 11-year-old girl who were trapped inside died.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the pair have been identified locally as mum Alina Kordaszewska and her daughter Emilia.

Paying tribute to the pair, Alina’s husband Rafal Kordaszewska said: “Alina and I were married for nearly 20 years.

“We grew up together as children and married when we were 21.

“We had our first daughter, Milena, 18, then our youngest daughter, Emila.

“We came to England 10 years ago and moved to Braintree.

“Alina was a very quiet person but had lots of friends at her workplace, Tyco Electronics, where she worked for nine years.

“Emila went to John Ray Junior School and started at Notley High School in September.

“She had lots of friends and she was always trying to help people.

“Alina and Emila were very much loved and we will miss them greatly.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and everything they have done for us.

“We have had so much support from our friends and the community; we are overwhelmed by their generosity.

“Friends have also brought us clothes and food and have helped us with housing.”

Forensic post mortem examinations were carried out yesterday with the provisional cause of death identified as smoke inhalation.

Floral tributes have also been laid at the scene by shocked members of the community and friends of the family.

During the blaze two other women aged 43 and 18 were able to escape before emergency services arrived.

Both were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

An online fundraising page for the family began on Thursday with the aim of raising £5,000.

So far, the page is just shy of £20,000, with the money set to help the family with accommodation, food and essentials over Christmas.

To donate and to find out more visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Kordaszewskafamily

