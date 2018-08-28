Fans asked to pay respects to Beattie at Portman Road

Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town fans are encouraged to pay their respects to club legend Kevin Beattie at Portman Road – rather than at Seven Hills Crematorium – when his funeral takes place on Friday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The funeral procession will pass by the statues of fellow Ipswich legends Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey The funeral procession will pass by the statues of fellow Ipswich legends Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey

The funeral of Town’s greatest ever player takes place on the afternoon of Friday, October 26.

The procession will go past the Portman Road stadium – and the Sir Bobby Robson statue – at around 2.30pm.

Supporters are advised this is the best place to pay tribute to ‘The Beat’, rather than at the crematorium which will be a private ceremony for his family and close friends.

Beattie, who scored 24 times for Ipswich Town in his 228 appearances, died suddenly on September 16, aged 64.

All smiles from Kevin Beattie at his Testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982. All smiles from Kevin Beattie at his Testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982.

In the days that followed, flowers, notes and scarves were placed on Sir Bobby’s statue.

The Beattie family has asked for any donations to go to the BHF. Donations can be sent to the East of England Co-op Funeral Service, 247a Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich.