Farm staff perform new product ‘miracle’ in six months since devastating Metfield fire

An agricultural firm is bouncing back from a devastating fire by pitching a new product and replacing farm buildings destroyed by the blaze last year.

Irreparable damage was caused to buildings at Cherry Tree Farm, in Metfield, near Harleston, where Bed-Down marks 60 years of producing animal bedding in 2017.

The company has applied to knock down and reconstruct two of the buildings – with an additional five metres of floor space and extra height to allow flexibility in storing equipment.

Meanwhile, it wants to continue temporarily housing operations and equipment in the two other buildings – replaced since the blaze but still requiring planning permission for a change of use.

At the same time, owner James Foster-Clarke has come up with a more convenient method of stocking equine bedding, in the form of the Handy Bale.

Laura Smith, GB MCI European Dressage Team, and one of Bed-Down’s brand ambassadors, using the Handy Bale in her stables Laura Smith, GB MCI European Dressage Team, and one of Bed-Down’s brand ambassadors, using the Handy Bale in her stables

“We’re celebrating 60 years of making quality animal bedding this year,” he said. “The fire gave us the opportunity to think about some new ideas – and the development of the Handy Bale is the result of lots of feedback from long-standing relationships with our stockists and horse owners.

“They told us it would be really helpful to have smaller bales in lots of situations, so we thought ‘let’s give it a go’ to meet their needs.

“Our staff have been pulling out all the stops over the last six months to make this miracle possible. Our gratitude also goes to our customers, neighbours and friends for their invaluable support and loyalty.”

The product is about half the size and weight of a traditional 20kg bale, and is designed to be more compact and easy to handle – fitting onto store shelves neatly, and making it easier to carry and load into vehicles.

Local equine and poultry bedding specialist Bed-Down, which suffered a major blaze at its production facilities just six months ago, is back with an industry first, a new branding and new facilities. Bed Down’s managing director, James Foster-Clarke, with the new Handy Bale. Local equine and poultry bedding specialist Bed-Down, which suffered a major blaze at its production facilities just six months ago, is back with an industry first, a new branding and new facilities. Bed Down’s managing director, James Foster-Clarke, with the new Handy Bale.

It was unveiled at equestrian and country trade exhibition BETA International 2017, held at the NEC in Birmingham.

All of the firm’s best-selling items are back in production at Cherry Tree Farm, where more than 50 firefighters spent much of a night trying to prevent the flames from spreading to a fuel tank and causing further damage.

Crews spent five hours tackling the fire before it was finally brought under control – already having ignited tonnes of chipped straw and machinery.

At the time, Mr Foster-Clarke said the fire had set the company us back, but that it was able to continue operating.